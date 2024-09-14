Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says Tua Tagovailoa should retire

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The NFL world continues to react to the scary concussion Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered in Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Tua was seen in a fencing position after being hit by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After being down on the turf inside Hard Rock Stadium for a while, he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

For Tagovailoa, this represents the third concussion he has suffered in less than the past three seasons. His concussion issues back in 2022 led to some thought that the former first-round pick from Alabama should retire.

This has obviously popped up against following what we saw on Thursday in South Beach. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is also chiming in.

“I’ll be honest, I’d tell him (Tagovailoa) to retire. It’s not worth it,” Pierce said on Friday. “I haven’t witnessed anything like I’ve seen that’s happened to him three times.”

No indication that Tua Tagovailoa will retire

Despite people around the NFL world offering up their opinions, there is no indication that Tua is considering retirement at this time.

Certainly, tests on his concussion moving forward will dictate how long the star quarterback is out of action. They could also force him into making the decision to call it quits.

For his part, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered up a reasoned response to calls for Tua to retire.

“I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject. You’re talking about his career, right? His career is his,” McDaniel said after being asked whether Tagovailoa should retire.

“The most important person in this whole equation is Tua. His opinion and what he wants to do with his life and his career coupled with the experts in neuroscience, those are the driving forces behind those actions.”

All of this comes a short while after Tua inked a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with the Dolphins. Said deal came with an injury guarantee of $167.17 million.