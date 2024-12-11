Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown clear air as All-Pro wide receiver says he’s fine being perceived as the ‘bad guy’

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Despite an 11-2 record and a nine-game winning streak, controversy has been swirling around the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The drama began after their gritty win over the Carolina Panthers. Following the game, where quarterback Jalen Hurts recorded only 108 passing yards and appeared to miss open receivers while holding onto the ball too long, All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown was asked what was wrong with the offense.

“Passing,” Brown said.

The situation escalated when teammate Brandon Graham, who is out for the season with a torn triceps, appeared on 94WIP Sportsradio. During the interview, Graham suggested that Hurts and Brown no longer share the same relationship they once had.

“I know 1 is trying and 11 could be better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed.”



Brandon Graham gives insight to the AJ Brown/Jalen Hurts drama: pic.twitter.com/RcouHPGK43 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 9, 2024

The comments immediately went viral and Graham attempted to walk them back.

Following Wednesday’s practice, both Hurts and Brown addressed the media to clear the air.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles’ turmoil becomes public after teammate reveals troubling relationship between Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown say they still have a ‘good’ relationship

With a throng of reporters surrounding his locker, Brown explained Brown explained that his “passing” comment wasn’t meant as criticism of Hurts and that they still have a good relationship.

“I’m OK with being whatever bad guy I have to be for the city, the town, whatever the case may be, for my team to … holding everybody accountable, be accountable, and to get better. So if I’m that guy, I will be that guy gladly,” Brown said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner. “When I say ‘passing,’ that’s speaking on the entire offense, including myself. So we’re not in it for feelings. We’re trying to hold a Lombardi up … That’s the end goal. So who cares if they want to spin it and perceive me to be a bad guy?”

"When I say 'passing,' that's speaking on the entire offense, including myself. So we're not in it for feelings. We're trying to hold a Lombardi up … That's the end goal. So who cares if they want to spin it and perceive me to be a bad guy?" — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) December 11, 2024

During his Wednesday afternoon press conference, Hurts supported Brown’s statement, confirming their relationship remains strong and noting that Graham had “spoken out of place.”

“Sometimes things change as dynamics change. For [Brown], I got a lot of love for him, just like I have a lot of love for all these guys,” Hurts said. “Ultimately, he’s a guy that’s a competitor. He wants to win, he damn sure wants the ball, and he wants to make an impact in the game. I respect that and that’s just like all of us.”

Philadelphia #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says he’s got a lot of love for A.J. Brown who he understands wants the ball, wants to win, and wants to make an impact on the game. pic.twitter.com/FVHHD9qYEV — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 11, 2024

The Eagles hope to put this drama behind them as they prepare for Sunday’s tough matchup against the 10-3 Steelers. Philadelphia enters the game as 5.5-point home favorites.

Related: NFL insider suggests Philadelphia Eagles could be searching for new offensive coordinator after season