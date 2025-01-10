6 Bold predictions for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos Wild Card game in 2025 NFL Playoffs

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos will kick off a playoff journey they hope ends with a trip to Super Bowl 59 next month. Their matchup in the Wild Card Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs will feature a pair of teams that surprised some NFL pundits in the 2024 season for different reasons. The game is set up to be an exciting affair that could play out in many different ways. That is why now is the perfect time to offer up a round of bold predictions ahead of the game this weekend. Also Read: NFL games today – Get everything you need to know about this weekend’s NFL Playoff schedule

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos Wild Card game details

Credit: © Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos will go down at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday afternoon and kick off a tripleheader of playoff games. The matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY will be broadcast on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. The Bills are an 8.5-point betting favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 47. Following notable snowfall the day before, there could be a dusting of flurries during the afternoon clash. Gametime temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s.

Buffalo Bills won’t score 40 again but they will get close

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills have had one of the better offenses in the league for much of the season. Despite losing star receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason, they have been better than in previous years by being far smarter with the ball and playing an efficient total team effort style. The unit has peaked at the right time and scored 40 or more three times over the last month. While they won’t do that on Sunday against Denver, expect the red-hot Buffalo offense to play very well again and be boosted by a rabid home crowd. Furthermore, the huge playoff experience gap they have over the Broncos will play a role. Prediction: Bills score 34 points Also Read: Ranking all 14 offenses in 2025 NFL playoffs: Where do Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills land?

Bo Nix throws for over 300 yards but with two costly interceptions

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Jayden Daniels has gotten a ton of credit for his outstanding play as a rookie QB this season, Denver’s Bo Nix has quietly put together a very good debut season. And the best part of it is he has gotten better and more comfortable in his role as the season goes on. However, there is no denying he is a first-timer in the NFL playoffs. And that often doesn’t go well. With the Buffalo defense not being world-beaters — they are bottom 10 in the NFL against the pass — expect Nix to fill up the stat sheet. However, he will make those classic rookie mistakes that he’ll look back on in regret during the offseason. Prediction: Box Nix throws for 321 yards and two INTs

Josh Allen will post over 300 yards of total offense and three TDs

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills QB Josh Allen has been an elite star in the league for the last few years. However, the big knock on him was that he was prone to silly mistakes. But he is a serious MVP candidate this season after cutting down on his mishaps in a major way, especially his turnovers. In 2024 he threw a career-low six INTs. While the Denver defense is deserving of respect, Allen is on a rampage right now and he and his teammates have excelled at home this season — 8-0 in Buffalo. Look for that to continue this weekend as he has another stellar game, especially on the ground. Prediction: Josh Allen posts 310 total yards (90 rushing) and three TDs Also Read: Final NFL standings for the 2024 season

Denver Broncos put points on the board but still lose by two touchdowns

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos have been one of the nice surprises of the 2024 NFL season. After a drama and rumor-filled season in 2023, Sean Payton has the team back in the postseason for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2015. He is sure to have his team ready for Sunday and they will certainly have some big moments. While they will put up enough points to win most games it will still not be enough against NFL MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Bills. Prediction: Buffalo 34, Denver 24 Also Read: Where does Bo Nix land in our latest NFL QB rankings?

The Bills’ defense gets four turnovers

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills defense has been bailed out by their offense a few times this season. And they even lost a game for their team despite the O putting up 42 points on the Detroit Lions. However, one area where they have shined this season is in the turnover department. The Bills are +24 in turnovers (No.1 in the NFL) and second in total turnovers this season (32). Since they are facing a rookie QB and a team that hasn’t seen the playoffs in a decade, expect the veteran Bills defense to rack up several big turnovers on the Broncos this weekend. Prediction: Bills get two INTs, two fumble Also Read: Where did the Buffalo Bills finish in our regular season NFL defense rankings?

Loss to Bills will be an important learning moment for Nix and Broncos

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images