NFL insider names 2 New Orleans Saints players who could be traded, including Pro Bowl star

The New Orleans Saints started the season 2-0, looking like one of the best teams in the National Football League with one of the largest point margins to open a season ever. It’s been a downhill slide ever since, with New Orleans rolling into Week 8 on a five-game losing streak.

Injuries have certainly played a part in the Saints’ skid. New Orleans hasn’t had starting quarterback Derek Carr for weeks, with receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed along with multiple starters on defense missing time. While the team’s playoff hopes aren’t dead yet, the losing streak is coinciding with the imminent NFL trade deadline.

Ordinarily, the NFL trade deadline would be on Tuesday with teams only having a few more days to decide if they will be buyers or sellers. While New Orleans has until Nov. 5 to make its decision, there are already NFL rumors circulating about what the club might be open to.

On Friday’s episode of the Inside Coverage podcast, senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports revealed that New Orleans might be willing to take trade calls on cornerback Marshon Lattimore and edge rusher Chase Young.

New Orleans has plenty of motivation to deal either player, especially if it is starting to shift focus towards resetting the roster in 2025. Lattimore is no longer playing at a Pro Bowl level and his future with the Saints is already uncertain. The Saints could designate him as a pre-June 1 release this offseason, generating $10.776 million in cap space.

Marshon Lattimore contract (Spotrac): $14.406 million cap hit in 2024, $31.406 million cap hit in 2025, $28.55 million cap hit in 2026

Chase Young stats (Pro Football Reference): 10 QB hits, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Young, who is signed to a one-year deal, would offer pass-rushing help to teams in need. While he only has 1.5 sacks this season, the 25-year-old edge rusher could at least serve as a third pass rusher for a playoff contender.

The return for either player likely wouldn’t be strong, with Young’s lack of production and Lattimore’s contract driving down the price to a Day 3 pick swap. Still, a starting-caliber corner of Lattimore’s caliber will certainly generate some interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline.