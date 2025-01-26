NFL insider names potential favorite in New Orleans Saints coaching search, 3 other targets

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints are the only team left standing in the NFL coaching carousel, still waiting to fill their head coaching vacancy nearly a week after the first hires were made. While the Saints coaching search has already whiffed on some of its top options, there does seem to be a favorite emerging.

New Orleans learned on Saturday that Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady withdrew his name from consideration, becoming the latest top candidate to be taken off the Saints’ board. With Brady, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Mike Vrabel, Liam Coen, Brian Schottenheimer and Pete Carroll off the table, a new quarter of Saints coaching candidates are being targeted.

Appearing on Sunday’s SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will meet with New Orleans this week. More importantly, he’s one of the favorites in the Saints coaching search and might even be the favorite for the job right now.

“I would expect that the Saints are going to be talking to Mike McCarthy, the former Cowboys head coach. I think he’s right there amongst the favorites, if not the favorite for the job right now..I think most people around the league believe that McCarthy is a name here to watch moving forward” Adam Schefter on Mike McCarthy and the New Orleans Saints coaching search

However, McCarthy is far from the only prominent name with a shot at landing the head coaching gig in New Orleans. Schefter also mentioned that Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver made a strong impression on the team with a great interview while Kellen Moore and Kliff Kingsbury remain top Saints coaching candidates.

“They had some interest in talking to the Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. They’ve spoken to the Eagles’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. And so, we’ll see how today’s games play out. One of those individuals will be available either way. Keller Moore is expected to interview this week with the Saints, no matter what happens. If the Commanders lose, then Kliff Kingsbury would be eligible to talk to them. And at some point this week, Adam Schefter on top New Orleans Saints coaching candidates right now

New Orleans would have the opportunity to hire one of its two options after the NFC Championship Game, but it would have to wait for the offensive play-caller for the NFC champion until after the Super Bowl. While that would mean the new Saints head coach isn’t announced until February, the Arizona Cardinals went through the same thing a few years ago and struck gold with Jonathan Gannon.

The benefit of being the last team with a head-coaching vacancy is that the franchise no longer has to rush this process. They can hold more in-person interviews with McCarthy, Weaver, Kingsbury and Moore before a final review and then announcing the hire next month.