NFL reporter Ian Rapoport thinks he could be an NBA insider too

Ian Rapoport is known for being one of the best NFL insiders today. He’s often one of the first in the industry to report breaking news. Nothing gets by the NFL Network reporter.

He’s been working with NFL Network since 2012, and he’s since become one of the most respected voices in the league. Coaches, executives, players, scouts, and fans all know who Rapoport is, and what he looks like. It’s all thanks to the work he’s put in, mastering his craft as an NFL insider.

What if Rapoport decided to become an NBA insider/reporter too? Could he do it?

The 44-year-old Boston native doesn’t think it would be very difficult for him, even though he “doesn’t like basketball as much.” Recently, Rapoport was asked by Awful Announcing podcast host Brandon Contes whether he’d ever consider joining the ranks of Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania on the NBA front too. Here was Rap Sheet’s response.

“I think I could do it. I don’t like basketball as much. I talk to Shams frequently, and I love watching him and Woj go at it. So, if there were different people covering the NBA, not them, but different people, I think I could do it. “You know, it probably took me like a good legit six years to get to a point where I was really breaking news in the NFL. So, I could do it in the NBA; it would just take so long. It would be so frustrating because I’m used to knowing a lot of things. And I would get there and not know as much. It would be frustrating, but it would take me a minute.” Ian Rapoport on if he could become an NBA insider

As noted, Rapoport has a certain level of respect for his fellow insiders of another sport. But maybe if there were other people, not Woj or Shams, covering the NBA, then Rapoport would feel more comfortable tossing his hat in the ring too.

For the record, Rapoport recently signed a new contract with NFL Network, so even if he suddenly decided he wanted to drop Woj bombs in the NBA, he would face some hurdles. Still, don’t expect one of the NFL’s best reporters to switch sides any time soon. Why would he give up the throne for the sport he loves most?

