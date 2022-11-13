NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Minnesota Vikings soar, Dallas Cowboys plummet

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football and maintain the No. 1 spot in the NFL power rankings. After an unpredictable Week 11 slate, though, the NFL standings and the layoff picture look far different than anticipated.

Some of the biggest risers in the Week 11 NFL power rankings include the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Facing two of the best NFL teams in 2022, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady came through with wins that could be turning points for their squads.

As for those plummeting down the NFL power rankings today, it should come as no surprise that the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are in a freefall. While there is still hope for Dallas and Buffalo, Sunday’s losses raised serious concerns.

Related: Week 12 NFL schedule

Let’s dive into the NFL power rankings for Week 11.

32. Houston Texans

Previously: 30th in NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans are at the bottom of the NFL power rankings, accomplishing their mission past the midway point of the season. It’s evident there will be a little competition for the No. 1 pick, but Houston is in the driver’s seat for Bryce Young.

31. Las Vegas Raiders

Previously: 26th in NFL power rankings

It’s over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Plain and simple, Josh McDaniels was outcoached by a man who went 3-7 in his final year as a high school football coach. All of the money Mark Davis invested into this team is now an expensive bonfire. The question becomes if the most cash-strapped NFL owner is willing to fire McDaniels, paying two fired coaches who were overpaid.

Related: Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders hit rock bottom

30. Los Angeles Rams

Previously: 25th in NFL power rankings

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the worst NFL teams in 2022. Sean McVay isn’t entirely at fault, the offensive line is abysmal and there is no ground game to speak of. As the losses pile up, though, it’s fair to wonder how much longer McVay wants to do this.

29. Chicago Bears

Previously: 22nd in NFL power rankings

The future remains bright for the Chicago Bears, but the losses are piling up quickly. It’s quite evident this defense is a shell of its former self, the natural domino effect after difference-makers were traded. The remainder of the 2022 season is all about Justin Fields‘ development.

28. Carolina Panthers

Previously: 31st in NFL power rankings

One has to wonder if Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper wishes he could exchange Thursday’s victory for a loss, putting him in a better position to draft a franchise quarterback. Fortunately, the victory should be a small hurdle on the path to Tepper finding what he has sought for years.

Related: Carolina Panthers coaching candidates

27. Detroit Lions

Previously: 27th in NFL power rankings

Victories are victories and Dan Campbell will take them whenever he can. What really matters for the Detroit Lions is Amon-Ra St. Brown making NFL history, establishing himself as one of the best building blocks for a team that really just needs a quarterback to complete the offense.

26. New Orleans Saints

Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: 21st in NFL power rankings

The New Orleans Saints are on a path to finishing near the bottom of the NFL standings. For an organization that came into the season with playoff aspirations, it’s a massive disappointment. Unfortunately for New Orleans, it needs to accept this as a new normal as the absence of a 2023 first-round pick and -$55 million in cap space next year make this an alarming long-term spot.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: 28th in NFL power rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a victory in Week 10, but the results thus far from Kenny Pickett leave a lot to be desired. Sunday’s 45.5 QBR was his second-highest mark as a starter and the season-high 59.0 came in a 38-3 loss. We’re not writing Pickett off by any means, but it would be nice to see something positive before the regular season ends.

24. Denver Broncos

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: 23rd in NFL power rankings

The Denver Broncos can’t get rid of Russell Wilson anytime soon, but billionaires don’t have the patience to put up with a head coach whose offense averages 4.3 yards per play and treats the goal line like an impenetrable barrier. If you have the freedom to avoid watching the Raiders vs Broncos game, do it.

Related: Denver Broncos coaching candidates

23. Indianapolis Colts

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 29th in NFL power rankings

Congrats to Jeff Saturday on securing his first victory as an NFL head coach. Saturday and owner Jim Irsay deserve to have bragging rights after Week 11, but barely defeating the Raiders hints Indianapolis won’t be celebrating for much longer.

22. Arizona Cardinals

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 24th in NFL power rankings

There isn’t a quarterback controversy in the desert, the Arizona Cardinals were just fortunate to face a bad backup quarterback playing for an even worse offense. With the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots ahead on the schedule, it’s best to brace for 4-9.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 19th in NFL power rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the third-fewest wins in the NFL, but Sunday was their first double-digit loss of the season. All things considered, Jacksonville should be pleased with where things stand. Trevor Lawrence is improving, Travis Etienne Jr. looks like a perennial Pro Bowl talent and the future finally looks bright for the Jaguars.

20. Atlanta Falcons

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 18th in NFL power rankings

We’ll always remember that brief moment in the 2022 NFL season when the Atlanta Falcons sat on top of the NFC South. Those days are long gone now as the Falcons are in a downward spiral, with Marcus Mariota at the helm of the impending fall back to earth.

19. Washington Commanders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 20th in NFL power rankings

It’s a weird situation when the only thing a fan base cares about is something that might happen away from the field. Yet, it’s the only thing supporters of the Washington Commanders should care about right now. If Daniel Snyder sells the team, it’s a Super Bowl-like moment.

18. Cleveland Browns

BILL INGRAM / THE PALM BEACH PSOT / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: 17th in NFL power rankings

The positive vibes after stunning the Cincinnati Bengals are gone. On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns were reminded exactly where they stand in the NFL hierarchy without a quality quarterback. Given Deshaun Watson won’t see the field until December, more losses are coming.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Cleveland Browns, check out #Browns rumors, rankings, and news here

17. Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 32nd in NFL power rankings

It’s almost as if the Green Bay Packers offense should have been a run-heavy team all season. Aaron Rodgers only attempted 20 passes in Week 10 his fewest in a game he finished since 2010 – and Green Bay beat a Super Bowl contender. Aaron Jones should be the focal point of the Packers’ offense moving forward, but that will be challenging against the Tennessee Titans run defense.

Related: Aaron Rodgers blows up on Matt LaFleur

16. New England Patriots

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 15th in NFL power rankings

The New England Patriots and New York Jets each received two weeks to prepare for one another. It sets the stage for a matchup that could suddenly have significant implications on the AFC East and NFL Wild Card race. New England boasts the coaching advantage and its last showing against New York suggests it knows exactly how to beat the Jets.

Related: New England Patriots schedule

15. Los Angeles Chargers

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 14th in NFL power rankings

There are just far too many injuries for the Los Angeles Chargers to overcome. It’s admirable that they took the San Francisco 49ers to the final minutes, but it’s impossible to beat a Super Bowl contender when you are missing so many impact players on both sides of the ball.

14. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A trip to Germany provided the Seattle Seahawks with memories and a reminder that there is still a lot of room for improvement. When Pete Carroll and Co. return from the bye, they must have a plan for how to be more effective at stopping the run and creating pressure.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 16th in NFL power rankings

We’re beginning to see glimpses of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 1. Thanks to rookie Rachaad White, Tampa Bay eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the first time since the season-opening win. The Buccaneers’ run defense is also displaying signs of life. After knocking off Seattle, defeating Cleveland and New Orleans should be easy after the bye.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule

12. New York Giants

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: 13th in NFL power rankings

A 7-2 record practically guarantees the New York Giants a spot in the playoffs, especially when examining their schedule. Beyond that, how you view New York depends on what you think of Daniel Jones and the Giants’ defense. Neither is something we’re high on.

11. New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 12th in NFL power rankings

It’s time to see if the New York Jets learned their lesson. Mike LaFleur’s mistake in the Oct. 30 loss to New England was putting the offense on Zach Wilson‘s shoulders. The only way to beat the Patriots is with the ground-and-pound attack as a complement to a suffocating defense. If New York does that, the ceiling for this team is even higher.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 3 in NFL power rankings

A humiliating loss for the Dallas Cowboys, one that feels reminiscent of what we see from Mike McCarthy-coached team every year in the NFL playoffs. If Dallas can’t beat Green Bay, it’s in serious danger on a Week 11 road trip to face the Minnesota Vikings.

Related: Dallas Cowboys schedule

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene-The Enquirer

Previously: No. 8 in NFL power rankings

After beating up on the Carolina Panthers before the bye week, now the challenging stretch begins for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow‘s team should be favored on the road vs Pittsburgh, but it will be a physical battle. After that, Cincinnati goes through a gauntlet with matchups against the Tennessee Titans (Nov. 27), Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 4), Buccaneers (Dec. 18) and Buffalo Bills (Jan. 2). Everyone is going to learn exactly what the Bengals are made of in 2022.

8. San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 11 in NFL power rankings

The San Francisco 49ers certainly made it closer than they wanted it to be, but Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and DeMeco Ryans’ defense provided just enough to come out on top. Finally over the .500 mark, San Francisco should trample Arizona and New Orleans before a must-see battle against Miami.

7. Buffalo Bills

JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 2 in NFL power rankings

Josh Allen is the problem right now. The All-Pro quarterback feels eerily similar to Brett Favre, balancing unbelievable plays with dumbfounding carelessness with the football. Responsible for six interceptions in the last three weeks, including four in the red zone, Allen must adjust the way he plays or Buffalo is destined for playoff heartbreak once again.

6. Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 6 in NFL power rankings

Great teams find ways to win in spite of injuries. Playing without Kristian Fulton, Bud Dupree and Jeffery Simmons, the Tennessee Titans defense obliterated Denver and carried this team to victory on a Sunday when Derrick Henry couldn’t get anything going. Just as important moving forward, Ryan Tannehill is back and that brings much-needed balance to the offense.

5. Miami Dolphins

JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 10 in NFL power rankings

The Miami Dolphins are a defense away from being a Super Bowl contender. Offensively, Tua Tagovailoa is now a legitimate MVP candidate and Mike McDaniels’ system looks even better with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert in it. We’re looking past Cleveland and thinking about that Dec. 4 battle with San Francisco.

Related: NFL MVP candidates

4. Baltimore Ravens

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 6 in NFL power rankings

The Baltimore Ravens have the tools necessary to beat Buffalo in the playoffs. Lamar Jackson can run wild against the Bills’ defense and the Ravens’ unit is much better than the defense we saw in the 23-20 loss, a game that required 20 unanswered points for the Bills to win. Sitting at 6-3 with the Panthers, Jaguars, Broncos and Steelers looming, the victories will now come in droves.

Related: Highest paid NFL players in 2022

NFL power rankings 2022: Super Bowl contenders

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 4 in NFL power rankings

While Buffalo holds the head-to-head advantage, the Kansas City Chiefs are the better team right now. Unlike Josh Allen, Mahomes is outstanding at protecting the football and fans really don’t have to worry about the reckless gamble that costs the team. As things stand, the Chiefs are the best team in the AFC.

2. Minnesota Vikings

JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 5 in NFL power rankings

As promised, the Minnesota Vikings maneuver their way up the rankings and receive acknowledgment that they are a Super Bowl contender. Kirk Cousins deserves some credit, but Minnesota’s true hero is Justin Jefferson. With so much firepower on offense and a strong pass rush, Minnesota can cause problems for anyone it faces.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 1 in NFL power rankings

The Philadelphia Eagles have the best roster in the NFL with outstanding coaches to turn that talent into consistent, elite performances. Looking at the upcoming schedule, Philadelphia might be undefeated entering Week 16.