The Dallas Cowboys have received plenty of praise for their offseason moves this offseason, including on the coaching side. However, ahead of the 2026 NFL season, it already appears like one key member of the Cowboys coaching staff might not stick around with the franchise for long.

NFL Network‘s Cameron Wolfe shared this week that he’s heard from numerous people around the National Football League that Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is on a “direct path” to becoming a head coach.

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Parker, who is only 34 years old, spent the last two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Prior to that role, he served as the Denver Broncos’ defensive backs coach from 2021-23.

He was already viewed as one of the league’s top up-and-coming assistants before his arrival in Dallas. Parker proved instrumental in the development of 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and Eagles’ All-Pro defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

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Parker was also highly coveted this offseason among teams seeking a defensive coordinator. He interviewed with the Green Bay Packers and seemed to be in strong consideration for the job before Dallas struck quickly to land him as its new defensive play-caller.

There’s real intrigue surrounding what he’s going to do with the Cowboys defense. While he’s primarily worked with defensive backs during his coaching career, he inherits a front seven with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, DeMarvion Overshown and Donovan Ezeiruaku. There’s even more excitement regarding what he can do with rookie safety Caleb Downs, who many believe has an All-Pro ceiling.

If the Cowboys get the defensive turnaround under Parker in 2026 that they expect, there’s a very real chance that he’s hired as an NFL head coach ahead of the 2027 season. On the bright side for Dallas, that would mean its defense fared very well this upcoming year and the team would receive third-round compensatory picks in 2027 and 2028 under the Rooney Rule.