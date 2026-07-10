Green Bay Packers training camp kicks off in just a few weeks, with players and coaches making their final preparations for the real trek before the 2026 NFL season begins. With plenty of new faces joining the franchise this summer, one beat writer believes there’s someone in particular to keep a close eye on.

The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman named Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the team’s most intriguing newcomer heading into NFL training camp.

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“The last time Gannon was a defensive coordinator, the team he called plays for (the Philadelphia Eagles) made the Super Bowl. He flamed out as the Arizona Cardinals head coach after three seasons and is back as a defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley left Green Bay for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job. With the likes of Micah Parsons, Xavier McKinney and Edgerrin Cooper at his disposal, can Gannon properly utilize that talent to help his team reach another Super Bowl?” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman on Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

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There are additional layers to what makes Gannon’s arrival so intriguing. When Green Bay began its search for a new defensive coordinator following the departure of Jeff Hafley, Gannon wasn’t necessarily the front-runner. Packers coach Matt LaFleur seemed to have a few specific names circled during his search.

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In late January, Green Bay interviewed then-Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker. Widely regarded as one of the league’s top minds and up-and-coming assistants, Parker was hired as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator just days later.

There was also reportedly “mutual interest” between the Packers and Denver Broncos assistant coach Jim Leonhard. A former defensive play-caller and head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers, Leonhard had to wait for an interview because Denver reached the AFC Championship Game.

Instead of waiting for Denver to be eliminated, which would jeopardize another team hiring Gannon, LaFleur tabbed the former Arizona Cardinals head coach to take the reins as his defensive play-caller. The decision received mixed reactions.

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Furthermore, Gannon’s arrival is intriguing because of what he’s bringing to Packers training camp and who won’t be on the field. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is still recovering from ACL surgery that will sideline him through September. On top of that, the Packers will be running a very different system under Gannon than they had before.

There’s even more pressure on Gannon’s defensive play-calling because cornerback and defensive tackle are viewed as the two biggest weaknesses on the Packers roster. Already without Parsons, training camp will be an early test to see if Gannon’s system can overcome the unit’s shortcomings.