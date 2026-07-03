Green Bay Packers training camp begins on Wednesday, July 29. It leaves players and the Packers’ coaching staff with just a few weeks more to prepare for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, early steps on the road to potentially hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Before Packers training camp begins, we’re highlighting a few players on Green Bay’s roster who fans should be keeping a particularly close eye on this summer.

Go Ad-Free

Lukas Van Ness, EDGE Rusher

5 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers’ defense is poised to be without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons for at least four games, and there’s a strong chance he misses six-plus. Green Bay’s pass-rushing depth without him—Lukas Van Ness, Karl Brooks, Brenton Cox Jr. and Barryn Sorrell—is one of the thinnest in the NFL. It all puts more pressure on the shoulders of the former first-round pick. The Packers already exercised his 2027 fifth-year team option ($13.752 million), but his long-term future in Green Bay feels uncertain given he’s produced just 8.5 sacks in three seasons. We know he’s a versatile defender, as demonstrated by his ability to kick inside, but what everyone needs to see is if LVN can consistently win the one-on-one matchups to start proving he can become an above-average starter.

Related: Green Bay Packers Predicted to Add Pro Bowl Defender

Jager Burton, Offensive Line

5 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jager Burton, the 153rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, made a strong first impression during the Packers’ minicamp and OTAs. It’s still his first summer with the team, and there were some growing pains, but he showcased the tools that could make him a starter as early as this season. Training camp is a different animal, however, with veterans bringing more intensity as the fight for starting jobs and a 53-man roster spots becomes real. It will be very interesting to see how many first-team reps Burton gets and what he does with them, because there’s a path to potentially unseating someone on the interior, and that would mean an immediate return on investment in the fifth-round pick.

Go Ad-Free

Related: Packers Earn High Gradae from ESPN for Offseason Moves

Carrington Valentine, Cornerback

5 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are quite a few positions on the Packers’ roster that should be a source of some concern heading into training camp. Cornerback stands out the most. Second-round pick Brandon Cisse has the physical tools to become a starter, but he’s not anywhere close to being ready with his technique and discipline to start as a rookie. Free-agent signing Benjamin St-Juste is excellent on special teams and can be an effective rotational corner, but Green Bay would be in an awful spot if he is a primary starter on the perimeter.

This is Carrington Valentine’s job to lose. The 6-foot cornerback allowed just an 83.2 passer rating and 1 touchdown across his first two seasons on 89 targets. Last year, however, he surrendered a 121.1 passer rating and 7 touchdowns. There’s no margin for error here; Valentine needs to look more like the corner Green Bay saw from 2023–24.

Related: Green Bay Packers Named One of Biggest Offseason Losers

Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver

5 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshawn Lloyd is certainly an option here and he is someone to keep an eye on during Packers training camp. However, the only lingering question with him is durability, and that’s something that matters more for the regular season. So, our pick is wide receiver Matthew Golden as he enters his second season.

Fans saw a glimpse into what Golden is capable of in the Wild Card Round, when he pulled down 4 of 5 targets for 84 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Packers’ front office is also clearly confident in Golden’s ability and upside, given Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks weren’t brought back this offseason. Green Bay needs Golden to be one of the true standouts in training camp, establishing himself as a 1B receiver to Christian Watson while Tucker Kraft gets healthy.

Trey Smack, Kicker

5 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst trade up to select kicker Trey Smack in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he also released veteran Brandon McManus weeks after the pick. It’s a glowing endorsement of the rookie placekicker, whom the franchise is certainly hoping can become the next Mason Crosby. Consistency was an issue for Smack early in OTAs and minicamp, with his accuracy fluctuating from practice to practice.

What can’t be denied is his massive leg, giving him the ability to convert from 50-plus yards out with plenty of distance to spare. If he starts having woes with hooking kicks left and right, the Packers will have a very dire problem when the regular season rolls around.