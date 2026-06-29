The Green Bay Packers have rarely been viewed as offseason champions, with the NFL franchise known for its draft-and-develop approach often avoiding big splashes. Coming off an even quieter than usual offseason, at least one analyst believes Green Bay is one of the biggest losers in the NFL entering training camp.

Mike Jones of The Athletic listed the Packers as one of his four biggest losers from the 2026 NFL offseason, highlighting the departures from the roster this spring and the offseason arrest of running back Josh Jacobs as some of the biggest reasons for it.

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Let’s start with the notable Packers’ offseason losses. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (New England Patriots), left tackle Rasheed Walker (Carolina Panthers), linebacker Quay Walker (Las Vegas Raiders), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (Cleveland Browns), and cornerback Nate Hobbs (San Francisco 49ers) all landed with new teams. Those exits would seemingly leave voids on the Packers’ roster, including at key spots.

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Except, as with everything, context is required. Green Bay released Hobbs, one of their top free-agent signings last offseason, because he wildly underperformed (111.1 passer rating allowed in coverage). Likewise, Jenkins was cut because injuries in recent years turned him into a below-average starter.

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As for Walker, the Packers coaching staff is pretty confident that former first-round pick Jordan Morgan will perform better at left tackle and at the very least commit fewer penalties. Doubs’ departure weakens Green Bay’s receiving depth, but the front office never believed he’d be worth $17 million per year. At linebacker, Green Bay replaced Walker with veteran Zaire Franklin.

Green Bay will probably be fine at linebacker following the swap, and there’s reason to believe starting Morgan at left tackle, Anthony Belton at right guard, and giving defensive backs Javon Bullard and Carrington Valentine more snaps will lead to improvements or greater consistency at each position.

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We also think circumstances have to be considered regarding Jacobs’ arrest. While he is being investigated for domestic violence allegations, prosecutors are still mulling charges and there’s no timeline for a resolution following his May 26 arrest. The NFL wouldn’t hand down any discipline until both the legal process is complete and it conducts its own investigation.

Realistically, there’s a chance that Jacobs might not serve a suspension until the 2027 NFL season, and by then he could’ve already been a cap casualty for the Packers. So, while Green Bay might not have made any significant adds this offseason, its losses are overblown, and the returns of Devonte Wyatt, Micah Parsons, Zach Tom, and Tucker Kraft following their season-ending injuries are far more impactful for the upcoming season.