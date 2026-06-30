The Green Bay Packers‘ offseason moves in 2026 didn’t generate much buzz, with general manager Brian Gutekunst prioritizing contract extensions for key young players and netting compensatory picks by letting certain players walk. That’s led to some praise from one expert.

ESPN‘s Seth Walder offered praise for the Packers’ offseason moves, giving the team a B-plus and praising the decision to extend Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

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“I like that thought process. Watson averaged a remarkable 2.74 yards per route run last season and has averaged at least 2.35 in three of his four pro seasons. At that rate, he has a great chance to exceed the value of the deal with Green Bay…Reed is a similar story, albeit at a lower magnitude. He missed time last year, but he has averaged more than 2.0 yards per route run in all three seasons of his career and cost only $16.75 million per year on the extension. Another deal I like.” ESPN’s Seth Walder on the Green Bay Packers extending Christian Watson and Jayden Reed

Watson’s contract extension was originally reported as a four-year deal worth $110.5 million. The deal generated some criticism and was classified by others as an overpay, largely because Watson’s never had a 700-yard season and he’s been injury-prone.

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However, the true value of the deal is $92 million over four years, with incentives pushing it up to $110.5 million if they’re all hit. Green Bay also only guaranteed Watson $31 million total, putting him in the same territory as Khalil Shakir ($31.8 million guaranteed) and first-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

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As for Reed, the former second-round pick received a three-year extension worth $50.25 million that guarantees him $20 million and carries a $16.75 million average annual value. It’s right in line with the going rate for players of his caliber and could be a bargain if he stays healthy.

The Packers’ offseason moves that drew skepticism or criticism from Walder were the decision to trade away wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and the club’s decision not to match the Carolina Panthers’ offer to left tackle Rasheed Walker ($4 million on a one-year deal).

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However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur seemed to indicate this offseason that moving on from Wicks was about the locker-room fit and building a culture of players who were aligned with the team’s vision. As for Walker, Green Bay has long planned to move former first-round pick Jordan Morgan to left tackle.

Walder still had higher praise for Green Bay’s offseason approach than some other outlets and experts. Given the club’s history of focusing on draft-and-development, the Packers’ model seems to work, and there’s no reason to shy away from it for splashier moves.