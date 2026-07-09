There are six ongoing starting quarterback battles taking place around the NFL this fall. The Cleveland Browns may have the unlikeliest one, in that a former MVP candidate, Deshaun Watson, is competing with a second-year pro who was selected 144th overall last April, Shedeur Sanders. Yet, oddly enough, the Day 3 draft pick may be the one who wins this gig, showing that it really doesn’t matter where you’re selected, even if it was once with the 12th overall pick in the first round like Watson was in 2017.

Sanders has ‘Closed the Gap’ on Watson

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a new season, with a first-year head coach, which means a fresh start for everyone involved. The Browns, after finishing 31st in scoring, have overhauled their offense, including the trenches. They’ve also brought in some new weapons, selecting receiver KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second. Together, they’ll complement a receiving corps currently led by former Pro Bowl receiver Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, and last year’s breakout tight end, Harold Fannin Jr.

Go Ad-Free

In other words, on paper, it looks like Browns quarterbacks will have a better chance to succeed in 2026 than they did in 2025, when Cleveland managed just five wins and a last-place finish in the AFC North. While Watson is recovering from a twice-torn Achilles tendon, it appears that Sanders is the one who’s doing the most with his opportunity thus far.

According to Bleacher Report’s NFL insider James Palmer, Sanders has “closed the gap” between him and Watson this summer.

Go Ad-Free

“There’s been some things circulating out there that the Browns could be moving on from (Sanders). We’ll see. Because right now, he’s making up ground, he’s closed the gap. I would say Deshaun Watson in the spring was probably in the lead. Sanders has closed the gap. He is improving in terms of his pocket presence, going through progressions, all of the stuff you need to play effective NFL quarterback. He has really shown improvement. My understanding is they don’t have any intention of trading Sanders.” Bleacher Report’s James Palmer on Shedeur Sanders

Where do things stand in the Browns QB battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders? And do the Browns have any interest in possibly trading Sanders? pic.twitter.com/XC3dtXkufY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 9, 2026

So far, there haven’t been any strong rumors from trusted insiders saying that the Browns are taking trade calls on Sanders. Even though they have four quarterbacks on the roster with Watson, Sanders, 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green, Cleveland likely isn’t getting rid of Sanders, who may be the most promising one.

Sanders is entering season two of a four-year contract. It would make no sense to trade him now, especially considering the Browns themselves are still searching for a franchise quarterback. Given how much he’s improved since he joined the team last April, why would the Browns throw in the towel now, before he reaches his potential? Yet you can’t fault other teams for seeing the progress the 24-year-old has made and wondering whether he could be part of their future, too.

Related: NFL Pro Bowler Makes Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction for 2026