While Derek Carr hasn’t completely shut the door on the idea of an NFL comeback, if he does, it certainly won’t be with the New York Jets.

When the four-time Pro Bowler surprisingly walked away from the sport before the 2025 season, it seemed like his career was over at just 34 years old. And it was understandable. He had developed serious issues in his throwing shoulder that included degenerative changes in his rotator cuff. Yet, earlier this year, he opened the door to making an unexpected return to the NFL.

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The revelation immediately created speculation about where he could land for the 2026 season. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the Jets were linked to the former Las Vegas Raiders star. However, in the end, Carr didn’t sign with any QB-needy franchise. But it wasn’t because he didn’t have conversations with interested teams.

“There were multiple teams that reached out to me this offseason, and I won’t say who or how, but they reached out. Just gave them my interest in what I wanted to do and all those things.” – Derek Carr (Good Morning Football)

However, during the Friday conversation with Good Morning Football, Carr noted that it would take a “special situation” for him to end his retirement. Specifically, a team that is ready to win now.

“I think I’m at the point where I just want to win, man. I want to win, and I want to do those things. If I were to do it, it’d have to be a special team that maybe lost somebody or needed somebody.” – Derek Carr (Good Morning Football)

After a 3-14 finish to the 2025 season and trading two of their best players before the trade deadline, the Jets are certainly nowhere close to being a winning team this year. All signs point to this being another development season, and they will aim to land a talented QB prospect to lead the team in next year’s NFL Draft.