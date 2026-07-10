Despite being involved in a wild kidnapping and robbery scheme, former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has four teams interested in his services following his June release, including the champion Seattle Seahawks.

NFL teams have long shown they have no shame when it comes to winning football games. Be it claims of assault, murder, or drug use, franchises are always willing to give a second or third chance to players they believe can help them win games in the next season. Arnold is the latest, and he has four teams kicking the tires on a contract, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.

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“Terrion Arnold’s agent said in a court hearing this morning that four teams have reached out about signing Arnold,” Dave Birkett reported. “He had one visit this week and has another set next week. She said there is a ‘very good likelihood’ he’ll sign in the next 45 days.”

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In a follow-up post, Birkett noted that the team the 23-year-old recently worked out for was the Houston Texans. He then added that the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and Seahawks are the three other teams that have interest in signing the former first-round pick in serious legal trouble.

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Arnold was released by the Lions last month after he was arrested in Tampa, FL, on eight felony charges. Four for robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and four for kidnapping. The charges could lead to a life sentence in prison.

The charges stem from a February incident where Arnold allegedly was part of a revenge kidnapping and robbery plot after he believed his Florida home was robbed by the individuals he targeted earlier this year.

Arnold was the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He made 22 starts for the Lions in two seasons. Posting 91 tackles, 10 passes defended, and one interception.