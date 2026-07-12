There’s a ton to be excited about on how explosive the New York Giants offense can be in 2026, especially if Malik Nabers is healthy to start the season.

Jaxson Dart should make huge strides in his second season, and the team added a plethora of pass catchers this offseason that includes, Darnell Mooney, Isaiah Likely, Calvin Austin II, and they even brought back fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr.

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The Giants also signed 300-pound fullback Patrick Ricard, which has fans envisioning him opening holes for Cam Skattebo. But one player who hasn’t garnered enough attention is third-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Big Blue drafted Tracy with the 166th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and since his arrival he has been the team’s most versatile offensive player. Not only is he the only Giant to have over 1,000 all-purpose yards in each of the last two seasons, but he’s the only back in his draft class to have over 1,000 all-purpose yards in each of his first two seasons.

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Yet despite what he’s accomplished, the value he brings to the offense hasn’t been mentioned enough. But that could all change once the season starts.

He’s poised to have the most productive season of his career

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tracy began the 2025 season as New York lead’s back before he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury caused him to miss the next two games and Skattebo was inserted as the starter. When he returned in Week 6, Skattebo out rushed him, 35 carries to 13 carries over the next two games.

Then in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a gruesome leg injury put an abrupt end to Skattebo’s season. Immediately thereafter, Tracy resumed his role as the lead back. The 26-year-old back finished his second season in the league rushing for 740 yards on 176 carries, and had 36 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite that he’ll once again split time with Skattebo, and Devin Singletary will get his share of carries, Tracy is poised to have the most efficient season of his career.

With the addition of 10th overall pick guard Francis Mauigoa, the offensive line will be better and the third-year back will improve on his career 4.3 yards per carry average. In addition, new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, will utilize Tracy’s playmaking ability as a pass catcher, to create mismatches.

No other running back in the league is better equipped to be a better pass catcher than Tracy. This is because he played wide receiver in his first four seasons at Iowa where he caught 66 passes. Then he transferred to Purdue and switched to running back for his final two years in college.

The versatile back is a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers because they don’t have the speed or athleticism to keep up with him. He’ll keep defensive coordinator up late at night, because he can line up in numerous positions on the field.

Other players on the Giants will grab more attention and headlines this season than Tracy this year. But he will be one of the biggest factors in determining the team’s success due to his skillset.