While they had to wait months to find out, the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to move forward with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback in 2026. The only issue with the four-time NFL MVP is that he’s 42 years old. While the Steelers have a QB for this season, what about the next one, and the one after that?

Sure, Pittsburgh’s front office has taken steps to prepare, first by selecting former CFP national champion Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Howard is well-liked by new head coach Mike McCarthy. Yet, the team still went out and added Penn State’s Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, giving the Steelers a pair of developmental QB prospects. But again, there may not be a long-term solution on this roster.

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Could Steelers Chase Baker Mayfield?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chances are, unless Howard or Allar can prove themselves, the Steelers won’t find their QB of the future in 2026. Yet, that doesn’t mean they can’t find him shortly after.

Recently, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk had another idea. What if the ongoing contract discussions between Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers break down? The former No. 1 overall pick is only signed through the rest of this season. If he hits the open market, who’s to say the former Cleveland Browns QB won’t want revenge over his old team by signing with an AFC North division rival? Plus, it could be a way to spite the Bucs for not paying him what he feels he’s earned in Tampa Bay.

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“But if Mayfield has a good-not-great year, and if the Bucs play it out with the same belief that they’ll offer him more than anyone else, here’s where Mayfield’s moxie can become a problem for the Bucs: he could take less from another team, just to prove a point. And the one team that should be ready to make a move is the Steelers, where Mayfield’s mentality (and history with the Browns) would resonate with the fanbase in a big way.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Mayfield

Mayfield does have the kind of edginess that could lead to some resentment. In other words, this scenario doesn’t seem that far-fetched in reality. The Steelers could become desperate next offseason, not just to find a QB, but one who’s already proven, and the 31-year-old two-time Pro Bowl QB would certainly fit the bill.

Related: 5 NFL Players Who Could Come Out of Retirement in 2026