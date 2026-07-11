Deshaun Watson seemed to have the clear edge to be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback in Week 1 ahead of June. With training camp fast approaching, things between Watson and Shedeur Sanders seem to be getting a lot more interesting.

NFL insider James Palmer said this week on a Bleacher Report live stream that Sanders has “closed the gap” on Watson’s in the Browns’ quarterback battle. With NFL training camp approaching, Cleveland will now have a legitimate battle.

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It’s worth revisiting where things stood just a few months ago. Watson, coming off a torn Achilles, reportedly “hit it off” with first-year Browns head coach Todd Monken early. In late May, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Watson had a “leg up” in the Browns’ quarterback competition. Things seemed to take a turn soon after.

Watson reportedly struggled with inconsistency in June, opening the door for Cleveland’s second-year quarterback to make this a legitimate competition. Sanders earned praise from Monken for “being more decisive” and reports from the practice field were that he had been “impressing” coaches and showing real signs of development.

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It’s also worth revisiting how poorly Watson played the last time he was on the field. In 2024, he completed just 63.4 percent of his passes and posted a 79.0 passer rating with a 1-6 record as the starter and a 5-3 TD-INT ratio. In three seasons with the Browns, he has compiled just a 61.2 percent completion rate, averaged only 6.0 yards per attempt and had an 80.7 passer rating.

Sanders struggled as a rookie, posting a 56.6 percent completion rate with a 7-10 TD-INT line and a 68.1 passer rating. With that said, the Browns’ offense received an overhaul this offseason and the coaching staff clearly feels more confident in its second-year passer.

We fully expect both Watson and Sanders to make multiple starts for the Browns this season. While the former Pro Bowl signal-caller seems to be the slight favorite right now, Sanders has the momentum and it would no longer be a surprise if he earns the starting gig.