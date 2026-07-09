Even though multiple New York Giants players flashed their potential last season, it was also a year that was negatively impacted by injuries to multiple key contributors. First-year players like Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo showed signs of being long-term building blocks, but they were also in and out of the lineup while battling injuries. Heck, the Giants are still waiting to hear good news about Malik Nabers returning to the field long before Week 1 kicks off later this fall.

Yet another Giants player has suffered a more recent injury, one that typically knocks players out for a full season. But the Giants are holding out hope that a season-ending injury has been avoided.

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Roy Robertson-Harris Could Still Return from Torn Achilles?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Back on May 21, during a voluntary organized team activity practice, 32-year-old defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon. The assumption was that the 17-game starter from last season was out for the full year. But that may not be the case.

According to The Athletic‘s Giants insider Dan Duggan, the team has held off on placing the 6-foot-7, 300-pound defensive tackle on injured reserve, in hopes that he can make a late-season recovery. After all, Giants safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles last May, but still managed to return to coach Harbaugh’s Ravens by Week 15. If the Giants feel like they have a shot at making a playoff run, it only makes sense to keep a spot open for Robertson-Harris too, right? Not so fast.

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“The Giants have resisted putting Robertson-Harris on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles in a May 21 OTA practice. Harbaugh said they’re holding off on that season-ending transaction because Robertson-Harris could return late in the season. There’s precedent, as Giants safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles last May as a member of the Ravens and returned in Week 15. The question is if it will be worth preserving a spot on the 90-man roster until cut day for Robertson-Harris, who was due to start but isn’t a difference-maker.” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan on Roy Robertson-Harris

The Giants have brought in several other defensive linemen since trading Dexter Lawrence this offseason. Perhaps one or two of them will make a lasting impression, deeming the Robertson-Harris absence less noticeable. If so, the Giants could very well opt against holding a precious roster spot available for a nine-year vet who’s entering the final season of a two-year, $10 million contract. But for now, they’re holding out hope that his rehab process shows all the right signs of making a quick recovery.

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