Each year, the NFL Draft presents teams like the New York Giants with the opportunity to add inexpensive, young talent. Obviously, first-round picks are the ones looked at as potential future superstars. Yet, as other teams can tell you, great players can still be found in Rounds 2-7, and even in the undrafted free agent pool.

Unfortunately, the Giants haven’t done an excellent job of finding talent in the later rounds in recent years, despite taking gambles on all different types of players. Did you know the Giants have selected six players in the third rounds of NFL Drafts dating back to 2022? Amazingly, five of them are still on the roster, but one could be getting his walking papers soon.

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Giants Expected to Cut Bait from Jalin Hyatt

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player the Giants have been hoping to see a gigantic leap from is wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The team traded up to take the speedy receiver with the 73rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. New York traded the 89th, plus the 128th pick for the right to select Hyatt.

Giants fans are still waiting for the 24-year-old’s breakout season, but at this point, it might not happen in New York.

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Recently, The Athletic‘s Giants insider Dan Duggan stated his belief that Hyatt’s time is “likely” ending with the team after they added so many veteran receivers this offseason.

“Remember the buzz about Hyatt bulking up a year ago? It’s a good reminder not to get carried away with offseason hype after Hyatt had just five catches for 35 yards last season, despite the Giants being desperate for wide receiver help. Championed as a draft steal after the Giants traded up for Hyatt in the third round in 2023, the pre-draft concerns about his limited skill set have proven accurate. The influx of veteran receivers this offseason has likely ended Hyatt’s time in New York.” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan on Jalin Hyatt

Expectations were that the former Tennessee star would quickly earn a starting role, possibly even thrive early in his career. But that’s just not what’s happened. He started seven games as a rookie, where Hyatt posted a career-high 373 yards. He hasn’t done squat since.

Hyatt started three more games in his second season but only managed to record eight receptions for 62 yards. Last year, Hyatt made just eight overall appearances and caught only five passes for 35 yards. He still hasn’t scored a touchdown in the NFL.

Still, as someone who once clocked a 4.4 40 Yard Dash, one would think Hyatt will receive other opportunities elsewhere. And who knows? Maybe he responds positively under a new coaching staff and still finds success with the Giants.

For now, he’ll be competing for a chance to earn snaps in a receiver room led by Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, and third-round rookie Malachi Fields. It’s a long list of receivers, and it’s up to the Giants to find the best 5-7 of them who stick out the most. Obviously Nabers’ job is locked in. The rest may all find themselves jockeying for positioning.

Related: The 4 New York Giants That Have The Most To Gain By Having An Impressive Summer