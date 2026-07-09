Veterans in search of a Super Bowl ring have often turned to the Buffalo Bills in recent seasons. Whether it’s Von Miller, Joey Bosa, or Bradley Chubb, vets feel that with former NFL MVP Josh Allen, anything is possible.

Of course, the Bills haven’t been able to deliver the goods. Despite reaching the Super Bowl four times across 66 seasons, the Bills haven’t been able to get a ring. But that hasn’t stopped veterans from eyeing a potential opportunity to join the Bills anyway.

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Brandin Cooks Wants Another Chance with Bills

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the veterans who teamed up with the Bills in pursuit of his first ring last season was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who joined the team in late November after being let go by the non-playoff-bound New Orleans Saints. Yet, Cooks is a free agent again, and he’s been eyeing an opportunity to play a 13th season in the NFL.

Even though he wasn’t there for long (two starts in five games), Cooks still managed to make an impact, hauling in five receptions for 114 yards. Yet, his biggest moment came in the team’s AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos when Cooks appeared to haul in a pass from Allen just as he was going to the ground. But Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian also got his hands on the ball, and somehow the refs ruled the play an interception in Denver’s favor. It was the final time Cooks touched the ball, and now he’s itching for another opportunity to prove himself in Buffalo.

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Recently sitting down with The Athletic‘s Bills insider Tim Graham, Cooks revealed that “obviously, Buffalo is the place I’d love to be.”

“Obviously, Buffalo is the place I’d love to be. I want to prove that to them and have a full offseason with them. Both sides are figuring things out. We’ll see, but hopefully something transpires because I love going to training camp. That’s where you build that callus.” Cooks on Re-Joining the Bills

Cooks is also just 189 yards away from reaching the 10,000-yard mark as a receiver. Despite topping the 1,000-yard barrier on six different occasions, Cooks has never been named to a Pro Bowl. Set to turn 33 years old in September, he may be running out of chances.

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