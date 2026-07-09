In Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, the Philadelphia Eagles have one of, if not the best, defensive tackle tandems in the NFL. Both are former first-round picks who were selected in the first 13 picks. Carter is a two-time Pro Bowler. Davis may not be far off.

Together, they have helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. Last year, even though they didn’t win a championship, the dynamic duo still helped the Eagles rank fifth in points allowed. Yet, just because Carter and Davis have found success, it doesn’t mean they’re flawless.

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NFL Coordinator Says Carter Needs to be More Consistent

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reached out to NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to conduct a poll on the league’s best defensive tackles today. In doing so, Carter came in ranked at No. 3, just behind Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, the most interesting takeaway actually came from the explanation of why Carter is ranked where he is. That’s where an anonymous NFL coordinator provided a hot take regarding Carter.

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“He flashes 10 times a game but gets dragged far too often by average players.” NFL Coordinator on Jalen Carter

Meanwhile, a “veteran NFL defensive coach” felt the opposite was true. They believed Carter is a “problem” in a good way.

“He’s a problem,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said. “A game-wrecker. You feel his presence out there consistently.”

Carter recently turned 25, so he still has time to become more consistent, whether that means locking in from play-to-play, gathering even more play strength, or building stamina; he has time to figure out how to be a more rounded player. Even so, the version the Eagles are getting right now is still elite, even if critics feel otherwise.

For the record, Davis ranked 10th on the list of best defensive tackles. Former Eagle Milton Williams came in at No. 9 with the New England Patriots.

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