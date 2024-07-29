New York Yankees reportedly in on star pitcher ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees have already pulled off the biggest trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, acquiring All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. for pennies on the dollar from the Miami Marlins.

In no way does this mean that front office head Brian Cashman and Co. are done with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline hits.

New York is still looking to potentially revamp its rotation. The team entered MLB games today with a 62-45 record and one game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. It’s going to be a race to the finish in baseball’s toughest division.

We also now have an update on the Yankees’ trade deadline plans.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees are in extensive conversations with the Detroit Tigers for star pitcher Jack Flaherty.

As Sportsnaut previously reported, New York is also looking to trade All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes. The idea would be to flip the two.

Jack Flaherty would provide New York Yankees with upgrade in the rotation

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Flaherty, 28, has been solid for the Tigers all season. The veteran is pitching to a 7-5 record with a 2.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP on the campaign. He’s currently playing under a one-year, $14 million contract — meaning that this would likely be a rental.

The Yankees’ rotation has been a mixed bag thus far this season. Gerrit Cole has struggled to a 5.40 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in seven starts after returning from injury.

The best starters thus far this season have been Luis Gil (10-5 record, 3.10 ERA) and Marcus Stroman (7-5 record, 3.64 ERA).

In order to be seen as a major threat to Baltimore in the AL East, acquiring another top-end starter should be in the cards. In a vacuum, Flaherty would be an upgrade over Cortes (4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP).