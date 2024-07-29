Latest New York Yankees rumors reveal potential next move, 4 top Yankees trade targets

The MLB trade deadline is hours away with plenty of New York Yankees rumors suggesting another move is coming. After acquiring All-Star hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York is back in MLB trade rumors again with a new position being targeted.
One of the biggest Yankees trade targets this summer was a versatile infielder. Chisholm Jr. can play second base and center field, but he’ll also get some looks at third base. The most important thing was adding him to the Yankees lineup. With Chisholm Jr. on board, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees are targeting closers to strengthen their bullpen. So, let’s dive into some potential Yankees trade targets who would give them more options in both the regular season and October.
Pete Fairbanks, closer, Tampa Bay Rays
With the Tampa Bay Rays engaged in a mini-firesale at the MLB trade deadline, there’s an opportunity for the New York Yankees. Pete Fairbanks, age 30, is one of the best relievers available this summer. The 6-foot-6 righty offers the swing-and-miss stuff (22.7 percent K-rate) that New York covets and he’s held opponents to a .210 batting average this season. Fairbanks could be an excellent set-up man in the Yankees bullpen this season and he’s under contract through 2026.
Related: Best baseball players ever, including New York Yankees icons
Tanner Scott, closer, Miami Marlins
If the New York Yankees determine a reliever with multiple years of contract control is too costly, Tanner Scott is the perfect alternative. He’s the best reliever available at the MLB trade deadline and the Miami Marlins are more than ready to trade their All-Star closer. Scott, age 30, has been phenomenal this season. Even on a non-competitive team, he’s still going out and holding opponents to a .123 batting average and striking out 29.1 percent of batters faced. The lefty also sports a 1.18 ERA in 45.2 innings this season. Interest in Scott his high, so the price will match it.
Kyle Finnegan, closer, Washington Nationals
Kyle Finnegan isn’t one of the most well-known names popping up in MLB trade rumors, but there are legitimate reasons the New York Yankees should want him. The 32-year-old closer sports a crisp 0.98 WHIP this season with a 2.47 ERA in 43.2 innings pitched. Beyond those numbers, Finnegan owns a 17.3 percent K-BB rate (FanGraphs) with a .182 batting average allowed to the opposition. He’s also under team control through the 2025 MLB season.
Related: MLB playoff picture
Michael Kopech, reliever, Chicago White Sox
We know the New York Yankees like to take some chances on pitchers, especially in the bullpen. Of all our Yankees trade targets, Michael Kopech offers the highest upside. The 28-year-old is struggling this season (4.74 ERA), but there are underlying numbers to fall in love with. Kopech has struck out 30.9 percent of batters faced this year with a 14.1 percent Swinging Strike rate. Plus, per Baseball Savant, he sits in the 92nd percentile for K-rate, the 89th percentile for expected batting average allowed and he’s in the 99th percentile for fastball velocity. There’s a lot to work with here and if it works, the Yankees would have him under contract through 2025.