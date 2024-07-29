Latest New York Yankees rumors reveal potential next move, 4 top Yankees trade targets

The MLB trade deadline is hours away with plenty of New York Yankees rumors suggesting another move is coming. After acquiring All-Star hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York is back in MLB trade rumors again with a new position being targeted.

One of the biggest Yankees trade targets this summer was a versatile infielder. Chisholm Jr. can play second base and center field, but he’ll also get some looks at third base. The most important thing was adding him to the Yankees lineup. With Chisholm Jr. on board, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees are targeting closers to strengthen their bullpen. So, let’s dive into some potential Yankees trade targets who would give them more options in both the regular season and October.