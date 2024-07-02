MLB insider reveals unique approach New York Mets might take at 2024 trade deadline

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets rumors entering June all pointed to the team being sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with players like Pete Alonso and Luis Severino expected to be moved. A month later, some of the latest Mets rumors now suggest the team will be buyers in July.

New York was tied for the third-most wins in June, posting a stellar 16-8 record that pushed it back up the MLB standings. Thanks to the turnaround, with significant credit going to the Mets lineup, New York is now in the MLB playoff picture.

It could have a significant influence on what happens at the MLB trade deadline. Before New York’s in-season turnaround, many clubs were expecting the likes of Severino, Pete Alonso, J.D. Martinez, Sean Manaea and Starling Marte to be available for buyers. Instead, New York might take a very interesting approach to trade talks.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote that the Mets have a buyer mentality this summer at the MLB trade deadline, but it could come with the added strategy of trading away some of the team’s starting pitching depth.

“They are a rare fortunate contender that won’t need rotation or positional aid. They, in fact, may be the only contending team that may trade from their stash of starters while still staying in the race.” Jon Heyman on the New York Mets approach to the MLB trade deadline

New York Mets bullpen stats (FanGraphs): 3.84 ERA (14th in MLB), 1.30 WHIP (21st), .225 batting average allowed (6th), 10.6% walk rate (26th)

New York has Christian Scott and Jose Butto ready to step into spots in the rotation and there’s confidence both would fare well long-term. It makes starters like Manaea and Jose Quintana more expendable, but the Mets would be seeking something to help them now in a deal.

It could lead to deals where one of the Mets’ starting pitchers is dealt to a club like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for bullpen help. It would be a win-win deal for both sides, with the other club improving its starting pitching and the Mets addressing their bullpen.

Alternatively, New York could deal one of its starting pitchers for prospects and then pursue a trade for someone like Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott. Either way, the Mets’ approach to the MLB trade deadline is poised to be cautious buying.