New York Mets promoting stud prospect acquired in Max Scherzer trade to be stolen base monster for playoff chase

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The elite prospect the New York Mets acquired in the trade that sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers last season will make his big league debut with the team on Saturday.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mets are in a hotly contested fight to earn one of the three Wild Card spots in the National League. They currently have the final spot but are only a game up on rivals the Atlanta Braves. However, they are also just a game and a half out of the top Wild Card spot with a couple of weeks left in the season.

Also Read: New York Mets game today – Get watch time and odds for tonight’s Mets game

New York is one of the hottest teams in baseball, but they could use all the help they can get to reach the playoffs. That is why they are making an interesting roster move for the second game of their pivotal series against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend.

SNY confirmed Saturday morning that the organization is promoting versatile prospect Luisangel Acuna. The name might sound familiar. He is the player the Mets felt was worth paying the rest of Max Scherzer’s contract for in the trade that sent him to Texas in 2023.

Luisangel Acuna stats (2024): .258 AVG, .299 OBP, .355 SLG, 7 HR, 50 RBi,90 R, 40 SB

New York Mets prospect Luisangel Acuna the brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Acuna is the brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna and was one of the Rangers’ top prospects when they acquired him. However, he has had an up-and-down year in 2024. And after being ranked among the best prospects in the Mets system in 2023, he has fallen out of the top 10 on MLB.com this season

A back injury that forced MVP candidate Francisco Lindor out of Friday’s win was reportedly the impetus for the move. Since Acuna can play shortstop and second base. However, he also brings something the New York Mets need much more of, and that is base stealing.

Lindor leads the team with 27, however, Acuna had 40 in Triple-A this season in almost 20 fewer games.

Also Read: The New York Mets rise in our latest MLB power rankings