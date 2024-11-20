New York Knicks fans sound alarm they have Kawhi Leonard 2.0 after OG Anunoby has monster November

Is New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby the next Kawhi Leonard? After a fantastic first few weeks of November, NYK fans are sounding the alarms that Anunoby is headed toward being the team’s new superstar.

Expectations heading into the 2024-25 Knicks season have been as high as they have been in a very long time. It is a natural progression after a strong season in 2023-24. And then adding a pair of All-Star-level talents — Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges — in the offseason.

However, one important move that got overshadowed by the big additions was New York retaining the valuable services of forward OG Anunoby in the summer. When the team acquired him last December, the move was heavily praised and he was viewed as a perfect fit. And when he was on the floor the Knickerbockers were one of the best teams in basketball.

This year’s team has hit some bumps in the road early as they build chemistry. However, they have started to build momentum over the last week. Yet, Anunoby has been playing sensational basketball all month. The 27-year-old has scored 20 or more six times. Posted six or more rebounds seven times. Has five games with two or more steals, and has been playing elite-level defense throughout the month.

His all-around playing has New York Knicks fans very excited in recent days. And many of them have taken to social media to declare that their team has the next version of Kawhi Leonard.

Is New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby turning into the new Kawhi Leonard?

When healthy, Leonard was one of the best all-around players in the NBA. His talents on both sides of the ball played massive roles in both the Spurs and Raptors winning championships in the previous decade. The similarities between Anunoby and the six-time All-Star are undeniable.

They have similar builds, can guard multiple positions, are very athletic, and are long-range threats. The Knicks star has been compared to him for the last few years and you can’t blame fans for thinking he is heading to being just as good now that he is on a team that seems like a perfect fit for his playing style.

Knicks fans proclaim OG Anunoby is the next Kawhi Leonard on social media

Now that the drama has settled, can we acknowledge that OG Anunoby is playing like prime Kawhi Leonard right now pic.twitter.com/FHflsWVlKm — Cynical (@CynicalNYK) October 14, 2024

I’m saying it and I don’t give a fuck….



OG Anunoby is the better version of Kawhi Leonard. — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) November 19, 2024

OG ANUNOBY ALL STAR CAMPAIGN BABY HES A FIRST TEAM ALL NBA TALENT HES KAWHI LEONARD 2.0 — Jeremy 🫢🫳 (@FialkowPUNCH) November 18, 2024

OG anunoby been hooping like Kawhi Leonard of late. — RheelTalk 101 (@RheelieRheel) November 18, 2024

OG Anunoby turning into Spurs Kawhi Leonard is really good for the Knicks. The only thing better would be if he turned into Raptors Kawhi. — Jon Aime 🇭🇹🍎 (@JohnnyAime) November 18, 2024

