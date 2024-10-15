Jets reportedly taking Mike Williams trade calls after Davante Adams deal: 4 likely destinations including the Chiefs

After pulling off a blockbuster trade to land Davante Adams on Tuesday, Mike Williams looks to be the odd man out in the New York Jets wide receiver room.

The Jets 2024 has been a major disappointment after six weeks. They shockingly fired head coach Robert Saleh after a second straight loss in Week 5. But the decision did not make much of a difference as the team shot themselves in the foot several times during a loss on Monday night to the Buffalo Bills.

They enter Week 7 with a sad 2-4 record and are only a game better than the lowly New England Patriots. However, the organization will be selling hope this week after they made recent rumors a reality and completed a trade for Raiders star receiver Davante Adams.

However, the move has added another player to a crowded receiving corps. and someone has to be voted off the island. On Tuesday afternoon, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz claimed Mike Williams is that man. And that the team has made him “available for trade after acquiring Davante Adams.”

Williams is a respected player around the league, and since he is only signed for this season, he is sure to get trade interest from around the game. With that in mind, here are four teams that could target a swap for the eight-year veteran.

4 teams that could pursue a Mike Williams trade before the deadline

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

With Rashee Rice sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Kansas City Chiefs are a team that desperately needs more weapons in the passing game. Williams is a talented jump-ball and end-zone threat that could be added to the Chiefs offense and make an impact quickly. With Kansas City looking to complete a rare three-peat this season, they might overpay for the 30-year-old.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are one of the big surprises in 2024. Heading into Week 7 they have the best record in the NFC East. And rookie Jayden Daniels is looking like the franchise QB the team has been seeking for decades. A proven end-zone threat would certainly help the young signal caller and give their underrated offense another valuable threat.

New Orleans Saints

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New Orleans were reportedly a top contender in the Davante Adams trade sweepstakes. With the chase over, the organization could pivot to a more affordable option in Mike Williams. With some of their top pass catchers banged up, the offense could use all the help it can get. Especially to try and crawl out of their current 2-4 hole.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another franchise that has been trying to finalize a blockbuster trade for a wide receiver. With Adams and Brandon Aiyuk now both off the market, they may settle for Williams. The former Los Angeles Chargers would slot in nicely with big-play threat George Pickens on Sundays.

