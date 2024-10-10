Hilarious new report reveals NFL execs baffled by New York Jets firing Robert Saleh: ‘It doesn’t seem well-thought-out’

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only was the New York Jets decision to fire Robert Saleh after Week 5 surprising to many fans around the league, it confused quite a few NFL executives as well.

With Aaron Rodgers fully recovered from a torn Achilles suffered last season, there were high hopes for the quarterback and the Jets in 2024. However, after five weeks the team owns a 2-3 record and is in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

Following their 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in England on Sunday, speculation about head coach Robert Saleh’s future quickly restarted. Sensing a change needed to be made, and now, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson took it upon himself to try and reignite the team and let Saleh know his services were no longer required on Tuesday.

While it wasn’t a complete shock, many around the NFL were still surprised it happened so early in the season. It seems that fact also boggled the minds of executives around the league. On Wednesday, The Athletic spoke with various execs and coaches to get their opinions on the Jets’ bold decision. And for the most part, the reviews were not positive.

NFL executives feel the New York Jets did not get better by firing Robert Saleh

“Win on Monday [at home against the Buffalo Bills], and you are in first place in the AFC East,” a high-ranking executive told the outlet. “[The firing] seems premature.” The idea of the firing being too early was a thought shared by most of the 10 execs and coaches The Athletic spoke to.

“This team is good enough to win the division. But now you’re not even focused on Buffalo because the coach was just fired. It just doesn’t seem well-thought-out,” another executive claimed.

“It was probably inevitable. But it’s more of the Jets not being able to get out of their own way,” an assistant coach added. “I’m not sure what the firing now does, but I guess we’ll see.”

Many of the execs felt the move was likely made just to try to halt the recent slump. And hope a pivot in leadership makes a difference. Yet, that doesn’t mean they believe it was the right move.

“Either something was happening behind the scenes, or [it was] just a move to make a move and hoping something changes,” an executive said. “Now [the staff are] all coaching for their lives. And at some point, they’re going to be focusing on looking for their next jobs,” another NFL decision-maker suggested.

The New York Jets will get to prove the firing was the right move on Monday night in a game against rivals the Buffalo Bills.

