Promising New York Jets news on Haason Reddick holdout, return before 2024 season

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

NFL training camp opened with troubling New York Jets news as edge rusher was placed on the reserve/did not report list after holding out from camp. The decision to trade for Reddick without agreeing to a contract extension had proved costly, but it may not linger into the season.

Reddick, entering his age-30 season, is one of the best pass rushers in the AFC. Selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he’s earned consecutive Pro Bowl honors. He also was named second-team All-Pro following the 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related: Top 100 NFL players 2024, including New York Jets’ stars

Haason Reddick stats 2023 (ESPN): 23 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 1 pass deflection

However, Reddick became expendable for Philadelphia after the team signed former Jets’ pass rusher Bryce Huff. With a void to fill at edge defender and Reddick prominent in NFL trade rumors, New York traded a conditional third-round pick to Philadelphia for Reddick in April.

Related: NFL defense rankings, find out where New York Jets land

It was a calculated risk for the Jets’ front office. New York knew that Reddick was not happy with his contract and wanted a new deal before he would take the field. Jets general manager Joe Douglas made the trade without ever engaging in substantial contract talks with Reddick, leading to the current holdout.

Fortunately, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, talks between Reddick and the Jets are progressing positively. There’s even hope that the All-Pro edge rusher will begin the acclimation process with the team soon and eventually have a presence at training camp.

Also Read: NFL power rankings 2024

Haason Reddick contract (Spotrac): $14.25 million salary in 2025, NFL free agent in 2025

With NFL revenue skyrocketing and salaries for the highest-paid NFL players following suit, Reddick has a strong case for a pay raise. Following a slow start to his NFL career – 7.5 sacks in 48 games – Reddick has compiled 50.5 sacks in his last 61 games with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Considering the Jets’ pass rush is relatively thin beyond QUinnen Williams, getting Reddick back into the fold is critical for New York’s Super Bowl odds.