New York Jets make ‘substantial’ offer to top head coaching candidate

The New York Jets are one of five teams still searching for their next head coach. Yet, based on the latest Jets rumors, they could be close to making a decision. If so, they’d be beating several other teams to the punch, landing one of their top candidates.

Now, it sounds like we could have more Jets news and possibly even a resolution to the Jets’ coaching search in the very near future.

New York Jets make ‘substantial’ head coaching offer to Aaron Glenn

While they didn’t land Mike Vrabel or Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the New York Jets could be on the verge of hiring Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

According to Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Jets have made Glenn a “substantial offer” to become the head coach to replace Robert Saleh.

“Aaron Glenn has landed back in Detroit, via Woody Johnson’s plane. No deal as of now, but sources say a substantial offer was made and the Jets’ job “is his if he wants it.”” Schultz on New York Jets/Aaron Glenn

Glenn spent eight seasons playing for the Jets. Once his playing career was done, Glenn spent two seasons as a Jets scout from 2012 to 2013. Now, he could be returning, this time as their head coach.

As Schultz noted, Glenn is still set to meet with another one of his former teams, the New Orleans Saints, later this week. It’s possible he’s waiting to see how that meeting goes before accepting the outstanding offer from the Jets, but that remains to be seen.

