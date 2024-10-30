NFL insider proposes idea to land New York Giants a new quarterback with star potential

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are in their third season together, leading a team that enters the Week 9 NFL schedule with a 2-6 record. They’re well on track to earn a top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With many of their premier positions already taken care of, this could put the Giants in position to reconsider drafting a replacement for Daniel Jones. Yet, one NFL insider believes the Giants shouldn’t wait until next April to find a potential future franchise QB, they should make a move ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline.

ESPN suggests New York Giants could trade for Bryce Young

Recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano proposed a trade idea that “made sense for both sides.” In doing so, he suggested the New York Giants should pony up and offer a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for struggling starter Bryce Young.

“Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to the Giants for a fourth-round pick. I don’t think Carolina’s going to do any better than a fourth-rounder for Young right now (which could be a reason to actually hang onto him), but if the Panthers have decided to move on, New York would be a nice landing spot for him. Young and Giants coach Brian Daboll didn’t overlap at Alabama, but they surely know a lot of the same people at the school, and Daboll might view Young as a player he could develop.



The Giants don’t know what their future at quarterback holds in 2025 and beyond, and a cheap flier on a guy who was the No. 1 pick just 18 months ago could be worth it.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Bryce Young trade to New York Giants

It’s a fascinating proposal, but it also comes with a bit of risk. Trading for Young would signal that the Giants are eager to move on from Daniel Jones, who still has $76.5 million left on his contract that doesn’t expire until the end of the 2026 season.

Plus, are we sure Giants owner John Mara would even give his GM the green light to acquire another quarterback? After all, Joe Schoen may not be around to make decisions for the Giants in 2025 after setting the team up to fail this year.

Also, if the Giants trade for Young now, where would that put them next April when it’s time to re-evaluate the rookie quarterback class? Would you really want someone you traded a fourth-round pick for to just sit and rot on the bench, knowing it’s only a matter of time before a rookie potentially takes over the reigns?

However, if the Giants are still really high on the former No. 1 overall pick’s potential, then parting with a future fourth-rounder isn’t a bad price to pay. Yet, based on his early performance through 19 starts, we’re not sure that’s a price worth paying.

