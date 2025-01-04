New York Giants expected to make final call on Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll ‘very soon’

After competing for the NFL’s worst record, one would think the New York Giants have to make some changes to their front office this offseason. Yet, there’s been no indication that general manager Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll are sure to be on the chopping block.
Sure, there’s been plenty of speculation. Some points to the Giants holding onto their GM while moving on from Coach Daboll. Yet, some players have issued strong statements in support of Daboll.
But now that there’s just one game left in the Giants’ season, clarity on their front office structure is expected in the very near future.
When will New York Giants make a decision on Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll?
We’ve heard from the fanbase, especially those with the gumption to make statements at MetLife Stadium via the use of flyover planes during games. Many fans want to see the New York Giants make sweeping changes, and they may listen.
However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the futures of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. But now we’re getting a bit more clarity on the Giants’ situation.
According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Giants are very close to revealing whether Schoen and/or Daboll will return for the 2025 season.
It likely won’t matter what happens during the Giants’ regular season finale against the Eagles. Their season was over long ago. However, seeing Coach Daboll light a fire in the locker room, leading to a season-high 45 points in last week’s win over the Colts likely doesn’t hurt his chances of keeping his job for another season. We’ll find out soon enough whether it mattered or if it was too little, too late.
As for Schoen, if the Giants move on from their GM, look no further than his decision to undervalue MVP finalist Saquon Barkley, who’s enjoyed a career year playing for New York’s NFC East rivals.