NFL insider sheds light on New York Giants offseason, possible fate of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have faced plenty of criticism this season, including from both former and current Giants players. However, the ultimate decision on whether or not to clean house in the front office will come down to team owner John Mara.

Mara, the Giants president and CEO, was visibly unhappy on HBO’s Hard Knocks: Offseason with Schoen’s decision to let running back Saquon Barkley walk in NFL free agency. The clips of Mara expressing significant concern over New York losing the face of the franchise and one of its best offensive weapons ever are given new life every time Barkley has a big game with the Giants’ rival.

Brian Daboll coaching record: 17-28-1 with the New York Giants

Meanwhile, Daboll is coming under fire from the Giants’ locker room. First-round pick Malik Nabers called out his head coach after a recent loss and, following a private conversation with Daboll, stood by his comments. All of this is only part of the reason why Schoen and Daboll are squarely on the hot seat.

Despite the hit the organization’s reputation has taken this season and even amid the growing criticism of Daboll and Schoen, it appears New York’s general manager and head coach still have the support they need from the most important person.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that there remain whispers around the league that Mara doesn’t want to fire either Schoen or Daboll. It comes after the Giants’ owner offered a public backing of both men only to be followed by the team’s on-field performance getting even worse.

Between the two, Schoen might have a stronger chance of sticking around in 2025. He and the Giants’ front office have scouted Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders multiple times in person. New York is also believed to be entering a rebuild this offseason.

The issue for Mara might be how potential coaching candidates view this job. Multiple coaches have anonymously suggested that it was Mara who decided for the Giants coaching staff to make Tommy DeVito the starting quarterback after Daniel Jones was benched. If there’s a genuine belief among coaches that ownership will dictate roster decisions, it could significantly reduce the number of potential candidates interested in this job if it becomes available in 2025.

