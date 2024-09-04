New England Patriots reportedly scouting specific Heisman Trophy candidate as potential top pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the 2025 NFL Draft is seven months away, it doesn’t mean the New England Patriots aren’t looking at some potential options. And a new report reveals a Heisman Trophy candidate they are already scouting.

The Patriots are just days away from kicking off their 2024 NFL schedule with a tough matchup on the road in Cincinnati against the Bengals. While they aren’t expected to be a serious contender to win the AFC East title this season, there is optimism about an improved result over last year under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

This will be a learning season for the first-time head coach, and possibly for first-round pick Drake Maye. At some point, the third-overall selection in April’s draft is going to get on the field because the organization has high hopes for his potential as a franchise quarterback. But whenever he does get into a game, the former UNC star still lacks a legitimate go-to No. 1 receiver.

The organization is aware of that fact. And with the expectation that they will likely have a premium pick again in the 2025 NFL Draft, the franchise was already scouting one particular player with Heisman hopes last week.

New England Patriots already scouting Colorado’s Travis Hunter

“There were 31 scouts and front office personnel on hand Thursday night for Colorado’s 31-26 win over North Dakota State representing 18 different teams. And the Patriots were one of them, according to the school,” ESPN Patriots reported Mike Reiss wrote this week. “Given the team’s ongoing quest for a No. 1 receiver, it might be a preview of how thorough the Patriots will be in their evaluation of Colorado’s dynamic pass catcher Travis Hunter.”

Hunter is a stud cornerback for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. However, he is a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy in 2024 because he is also a talented receiver. He posted 57 catches for 721 yards and six touchdowns last season. In the team’s season opener this year, he got off to a red-hot start with seven catches, for 132 yards and three TDS.

