TNT, Amazon Prime reveal Dale Jr.’s broadcast partners for 2025 season

Joining the previously announced Dale Earnhardt Jr. for NASCAR Cup Series broadcasts at TNT Sports and Amazon Prime starting in 2025 is lead play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander and lead analyst Steve Letarte.

The two broadcast partners will handle the 10-race stretch book-ended by returning partners FOX Sports and NBC Sports. Prime will start its coverage with the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 on May 25 and conclude with the inaugural event in Mexico City on June 15. TNT will air the races that begin with Atlanta on June 28 and also includes the $1 million in season tournament.

Alexander joins Prime and TNT following a 19-year stint at FOX Sports, where he served as play-by-play for both the Xfinity Series and Truck Series at various points. He also spent time as a pit road reporter and studio host.

“We are excited to welcome Adam and Steve to the TNT Sports family, joining Dale in the booth to give racing fans a thoughtful, entertaining and engaging experience,” said Craig Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer of TNT Sports. “Their passion and knowledge for the sport, delivered in a more conversational format, will create a compelling narrative for each race and enhance the coverage for viewers as NASCAR returns to our platforms next year.”

Letarte, who most notably served as crew chief for Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr, earning 15 wins in the process, will be reunited with the latter starting next season. In addition to winning the Daytona 500 with Earnhardt, the two also called races together at NBC Sports from 2018 to 2023.

The crew chief turned analyst will also continue calling races for NBC after his summer series stint with the races produced by NASCAR.

“I am looking forward to joining the team at TNT Sports and working alongside Dale Jr. again in the booth,” said Letarte. “TNT has a long history of covering NASCAR and I am excited to contribute to that history next season when the green flag waves on TNT’s coverage in June.”

All these quotes are via the Turner press release but similar statements were issued from Amazon as well.

“It’s so nostalgic to see TNT Sports return to NASCAR,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I enjoyed watching their coverage back in the day. I’m looking forward to being a part of the team and working with Adam (Alexander) and (Steve) Letarte.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.