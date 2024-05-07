Dale Earnhardt Jr’s next NASCAR TV gig confirmed

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been confirmed to a broadcast analyst role for both the Amazon Prime and TNT Sports portions of the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast teams starting next season.

Prime and Turner Sports have the 10 combined races in the middle of the season from 2025 to 2031 and while it remains an open question who will handle play-by-play duties, Earnhardt will be in the booth to anchor those productions.

It’s also worth noting that production will be handled out of the news NASCAR Digital Studios building in Concord, North Carolina.

“We’re very thrilled to welcome Dale to the TNT Sports family as we partner closely in setting the cornerstone for our NASCAR coverage,” said Craig Barry, executive vice president and chief content officer of TNT Sports. “We could not have been more excited for the return of NASCAR to TNT Sports next summer, with Dale being a critical part of the overall vision and execution of our coverage.”

Earnhardt, who retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2017, has served as a color analyst for NBC Sports since 2018. The two sides could not reach an extension and Earnhardt will not call races for the network this season.

As part of his deal with Turner, Earnhardt will produce content out of Dirty Mo Studios for the Bleacher Report digital platform.

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” Earnhardt said. “I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team. I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.