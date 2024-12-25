NASCAR agrees to 23XI Racing acquisition of Stewart-Haas charter pending appeal

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As a matter of practicality, NASCAR and 23XI Racing have come to an agreement of sorts on Christmas Eve concerning the charter it is acquiring from Stewart-Haas Racing.

Last week, the federal judge overseeing the antitrust lawsuit granted Front Row Motorsports its injunction request to force NASCAR to approve its own charter acquisition from the shuttered Stewart-Haas. 23XI was not granted their own SHR charter because it was not specifically requested in the filings to that point.

NASCAR is appealing both that decision and the order from judge Kenneth D. Bell to recognize both 23XI and Front Row as if they held charters during the 2025 Cup Series and will file that motion to the Fourth District court in Richmond, Virginia after Christmas.

In the name of expedience and convenience, NASCAR has agreed to go ahead and allow the 23XI charter acquisition from SHR proceed pending the appeal, recognizing that Bell would most likely have granted it under the same reasoning it did the Front Row Motorsports order.

This just allows NASCAR to not have to wait on 23XI to file the motion and then for Judge Bell to decide on it, thus allowing the Sanctioning Body to now go to the Fourth District of Appeals with haste.

NASCAR did so under the agreement that 23XI and Front Row does not use this decision to grant them the charter as part of its argument to the Fourth District. And since it’s being appealed, this can still be undone should the appeals judge rule in NASCAR’s favor.

This was just a matter saving everyone time knowing the likely outcome of a 23XI motion to the district court.

That’s the short version but the legal jargon version is below: In light of the Court’s Orders of December 18, 2024 (Dkt. 74), December 20, 2024 and December 23, 2024, 23XI and Defendants hereby stipulate and agree that the Court may enter the same preliminary injunction with respect to the transfer of a charter signed by Stewart-Haas Racing LLC to 23XI as the Court previously ordered with respect to Front Row Motorsports. Defendants make this stipulation and agreement solely for purposes of judicial economy and subject to the Court’s statements that it retains the equitable power to ‘unwind” the purchase of the Stewart-Haas Charters should Defendants prevail on their pending appeal or on the merits in the litigation Defendants’ stipulation and agreement is also subject to 23XI’s agreement, given here, that it will not make any argument that NASCAR’s stipulation and agreement to entry of the aforementioned preliminary injunction in any way deprives the Fourth Circuit of jurisdiction over, or otherwise impairs the Fourth Circuit’s ability to hear for any reason, Defendants’ appeal of the of the grant of the preliminary injunction regarding to the transfer of a charter signed by Stewart-Haas Racing LLC to 23XI. Defendants’ stipulation and agreement is also subject to 23XI’s agreement, given here, that NASCAR’s stipulation and agreement to entry of the aforementioned preliminary injunction is without prejudice to and has no impact on Defendants’ right to assert counterclaims.

