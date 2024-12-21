10 Worst Free-Agent Contracts In Los Angeles Angels History, Including Future Hall Of Famer

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels appear to be a graveyard for terrible free-agent contracts. From Anthony Rendon to Josh Hamilton and many others, owner Arte Moreno has thrown away hundreds of millions of dollars on players who failed to perform around generational superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Here are the 10 worst free-agent contracts in Angels history.

10. Julio Teheran: One year, $8 million

The Angels thought they were getting a middle-of-the-rotation innings eater when they signed two-time All-Star Julio Teheran to a one-year, $9 million contract ahead of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. However, Teheran wasn't able to live up to his end of the deal. He appeared in 10 games (nine starts), going 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA and giving up 12 home runs over just 31 1/3 innings — which turned out to be a whopping 3.4 home runs per nine innings.

9. Joe Blanton: Two years, $15 million

Joe Blanton was a reliable back-end starter while with the Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Angels signed him to a two-year, $15 million contract going into the 2013 season. It didn't work out. Blanton made just 20 starts before being demoted to the bullpen and finished his only season with the Angels going 2-14, with a 6.04 ERA and -1.9 WAR, along with a terrible 62 ERA+ (meaning he was 38% worse than the league-average pitcher). The Angels released Blanton the following spring before the 2014 season.

8. Matt Harvey: One year, $11 million

The Angels were hoping Matt Harvey would revert to his "Dark Knight" days with the New York Mets. That never happened. Instead of a bounce-back year, Los Angeles released him midway through the 2019 season after 12 starts. He went 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA, 65 ERA+, and -0.5 WAR.

7. Zack Cozart: Three years, $38 million

The Angels gave a three-year, $38 million contract to third baseman Zack Cozart after his All-Star year with the Cincinnati Reds, despite having four seasons with an OPS+ of 92 or below. Cozart played a combined 96 games in 2018 and 2019 due to injuries, hitting .190 with five home runs, a .557 OPS, 52 OPS+, and -1.1 WAR. The Angels traded Cozart to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the third year of his deal.

6. Mo Vaughn: Six years, $80 million

Before joining the Angels on a six-year, $80 million contract ahead of the 1999 season, Mo Vaughn was a three-time All-Star, former American League MVP, and one of the most feared hitters in the league. However, Vaughn lasted just two seasons with the Angels as he missed the entire 2001 season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured biceps tendon in his left arm. The Angels traded Vaughn to the New York Mets in December 2001.

5. Justin Upton: Five years, $106 million

Justin Upton was a former top prospect and four-time All-Star when the Angels acquired him in a trade from the Detroit Tigers during the 2017 season. After the year, Upton opted out of his contract, and the Angels handed him a five-year, $106 million deal. It looked to be a steal after his first season when he hit 30 home runs with an .808 OPS and 121 OPS+ in 145 games. The next three seasons were a different story. Injuries limited him to just 194 games, and he hit just 38 home runs and didn't have an OPS+ over 92. The Angels released him after the 2021 season.

4. Gary Matthews Jr.: Five years, $50 million

Gary Matthews Jr. was able to parlay a 2006 All-Star appearance with the Texas Rangers into a five-year, $50 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The contract came despite Matthews playing with five teams in eight seasons going into 2007. In three seasons with the Angels, Matthews put up a 0.0 WAR, with 30 home runs, a .708 OPS, and 86 OPS+. The Angels had enough and shipped Matthews to the New York Mets after the 2009 season.

3. Albert Pujols: 10 years, $240 million

Albert Pujols was supposed to team up with Mike Trout and bring multiple championships to the Los Angeles Angels when he signed a 10-year, $240 million contract going into the 2012 season. That didn't work out. During Pujols' nine-and-a-half seasons, the Angels made the playoffs only once. He was never able to recapture his three-time MVP form from his St. Louis Cardinals days. Pujols posted just a 12.7 WAR, made only one All-Star team, and had three seasons with at least 30 home runs. While his time with the Angels won't cost him his first-ballot Hall of Fame status, he didn't perform as expected after signing the mega-deal.

2. Josh Hamilton: 5 years, $125 million

Ahead of the 2013 season, the Angels handed Hamilton a five-year, $125 million deal after his five consecutive All-Star seasons with the Texas Rangers. Hamilton had incredibly turned his career around after dealing with alcohol and drug issues to become an American League MVP. However, his career cratered with the Angels. He played in just 240 games with Los Angeles over two seasons, hitting only 31 home runs. The Angels traded him back to the Rangers ahead of the 2015 season, which ended up being his last.

1. Anthony Rendon: 7 years, $245 million

