Los Angeles Angels reportedly interested in trading for future Hall of Famer, first-time All-Star to upgrade lineup

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the more surprisingly active teams this offseason, making several signings and trades in an attempt to improve upon their last-place finish.

The Angels committed to a three-year, $63-million deal with starter Yusei Kikuchi, a two-year, $12-million contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud, and one-year deals with shortstop Kevin Newman and starter Kyle Hendricks. They also made a splash by trading for outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler.

The team is looking to build around young players like Logan O’Hoppe, Zach Neto, and Nolan Schanuel, while managing the massive contracts belonging to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

Rendon has two years remaining on his original seven-year, $245-million deal, which has proven to be an expensive disappointment. In five seasons, he has appeared in just 257 games due to injuries, hitting only 22 home runs.

With the Angels not counting on Rendon heading into 2025, the team is reportedly pursuing trades for a future Hall of Famer and a first-time All-Star.

Related: MLB execs reveal pricey starting point for potential Mike Trout trade from Angels: Could the Mets or Mariners be destinations?

Los Angeles Angels reportedly interested in Nolan Arenado, Alec Bohm

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to the Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher, the Angels have shown interest in acquiring St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

Arenado, an Anaheim-area native, has three years and $74 million remaining on his contract. The soon-to-be 34-year-old has shown regression both offensively and defensively. Though he would approve a trade to the Angels, Arenado’s agent has indicated the future Hall of Famer wants to play for a contender. The Angels, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2014, are currently a mediocre team at best.

Bohm might be a more realistic target if the Angels. The third baseman made his first All-Star team in 2024 and remains under team control through the 2026 season. He’s arbitration-eligible and expected to earn approximately $8 million in 2025. However, the Phillies have reportedly set a high asking price for their young infielder.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bohm’s market could expand once free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman signs with a team.

According to Spotrac, the Angels have a projected 2025 payroll of $191 million.

Related: Mike Trout talks future with Los Angeles Angels