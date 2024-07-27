MLB insider reveals 2 Philadelphia Phillies top prospects team ‘unlikely’ to move

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies rumors leading up to the MLB trade deadline make it clear the club is ready to be aggressive buyers in order to contend. However, there are reportedly some limitations that could hamper the team in acquiring its top targets.

It’s no secret what Philadelphia needs right now. While it sits near the top of the MLB standings, the Phillies lineup has been weighed down this season by a lack of production from its lineup. On the pitching side, there’s room for the Phillies bullpen to improve.

Unsurprisingly, Phillies trade rumors have tied the team with interest in relievers like Tanner Scott and Carlos Estevez. Likewise, Philadelphia is also keeping an eye on the outfielders ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In talks with rival clubs, though, it seems a few of the Phillies top prospects are close to untouchable.

Yahoo Sports’ MLB insider Russell Dorsey reports that the Phillies are not listening to any trade offers from clubs that involve pitching prospect Andrew Painter or infielder Aidan Miller.

Painter, a right-handed pitcher, and Miller are rated by MLB.com as the Phillies top prospects right now. While Painter won’t pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, Philadelphia still views him as a future front-line starter.

While the two best prospects in the Phillies farm system aren’t available, there is other young talent that could be had. Dorsey also wrote that MLB teams believe the Phillies are willing to trade outfielder Justin Crawford or right-handed pitcher Mick Abel.

Crawford was the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. In his age-20 season, the 6-foot-2 outfielder has slashed .320/393/.400 at the Double-A level with a 10.7 percent walk rate. Abel, selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is responsible for a 6.53 ERA with a 20.1 percent K-rate and 15.7% walk rate at the Triple-A level this season.

The exclusion of the Phillies top prospects in any deal will likely prevent the team from acquiring a front-line starter to replace Ranger Suarez (injured list) or to land an All-Star outfielder. However, there’s enough depth in Philadelphia’s farm system for the team to address several needs.