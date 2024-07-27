Latest MLB rumors reveal buy-low trade target for Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, 3 other teams

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The imminent MLB trade deadline has prominently linked clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros to top trade candidates such as Garrett Crochet and Jack Flaherty. Now, MLB trade rumors are popping up with some surprising names drawing interest.

Expanding the MLB playoffs has complicated things for plenty of teams around the league. More playoff spots means fewer players available for trade with clubs on the fringes of contention wanting to stay in the fight. Fortunately for buyers, there are still plenty of options among teams who are very willing to sell.

MLB trade rumors: Houston Astros targeting 2 SP ahead of MLB trade deadline

Of course, even selling clubs will only make certain players available. The Detroit Tigers are extremely hesitant to trade Tarik Skubal and the Chicago White Sox won’t deal Garrett Crochet unless a high asking price is met. It forces clubs to explore other options, which has seemingly pushed Los Angeles and Houston to another pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

According to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, the Astros, Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians have all expressed interest in Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers.

Reid Detmers stats (FanGraphs): 6.14 ERA, 10.0 K/9, 3.86 BB/9, 1.48 WHIP, .266 batting average allowed, 25.3% K-rate, 9.7% walk rate in 63 innings pitched

Detmers, age 25, was demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake back on June 1. Since his demotion to the minors, the 6-foot-2 southpaw owns a 6.49 ERA with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate, 7.3 percent walk rate and .271 batting average allowed across 43 innings.

The clubs interested in Detmers certainly see a buy-low opportunity. He is just two years removed from posting a 3.77 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 129 innings with the Angels. Even last year, Detmers was a fine back-end starter (4.48 ERA) who missed bats at a high rate (26.1 percent K-rate).

There’s even more long-term appeal with Detmers. He makes just $770,000 this season and is under club control through the 2027 season. Considering the track record clubs like the Astros, Dodgers, Brewers and Guardians have in player development, Detmers could be the perfect buy-low candidate to turn around.