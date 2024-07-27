Houston Astros reportedly targeting 2 starting pitchers ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The arrival of the MLB trade deadline brought an influx of Houston Astros rumors tying them to some of the top MLB trade candidates around the league. While there are dozens of players available, Houston seems to have its eyes on a pair of specific players right now.

Buying at the trade deadline seemed unlikely for Houston just a few months ago. The club entered June nearly 10 games below the .500 line with a 25-33 record. With numerous injuries, a turnaround in just two months felt improbable. However, the Astros have done just that.

Entering MLB games today, the Astros are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second-most wins (29) in baseball since June 1. Of the three clubs to win 29-plus games in the last two months, Houston has played the fewest total games (45) over that span.

Houston Astros pitching stats (FanGraphs): 3.50 ERA (3rd in MLB), 8.66 K/9, 1.22 WHIP (7th in MLB), .229 batting average allowed (2nd in MLB) since June 1

Houston’s starting rotation is one of the biggest reasons for its success as of late. Command issues plagued the Astros’ starters for the early half of the season, but the club has made strides. However, while it’s been an area of improvement, Houston does have the fifth-highest walk rate (8.6 percent) since June 1.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Astros have their eyes on Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde and Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Jack Flaherty stats (FanGraphs): 2.95 ERA, 11.22 K.9 1.60 BB/9, .211 batting average allowed, 0.96 WHIP, 32% K-rate, 4.6% walk rate

Flaherty is the superior starter and his acquisition would provide the Astros rotation with a front-line arm who could help lead this team in the playoffs. However, he’s also a half-season rental and Houston would be at great risk of losing him in MLB free agency this offseason.

Erick Fedde stats (FanGraphs): 2.98 ERA, 7.95 K/9, 2.45 BB/9, 1.11 WHIP, .221 batting average allowed, 21.6% K-rate, 6.6% walk rate

That’s what could make Fedde just as enticing for the Astros. Despite playing for the worst MLB team in 2024, Fedde has compiled one of the lowest ERA in the American League. Just as importantly for Houston, he’s under team control next season at just a $7.5 million salary.

While All-Star pitchers Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal are also popular names in MLB trade rumors, the Astros top prospects don’t come close to the asking price the White Sox or Detroit Tigers would have. Because of this, Houston has to focus on other options before the MLB trade deadline.