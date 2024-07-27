Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers among 4 teams ‘interested’ in trade for young forward

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings made one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason, landing All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. Sacramento has now popped up again in NBA trade rumors, facing competition from one of the top NBA trade candidates.

While the buzz around the NBA offseason has quieted down with many of the top players off the board, there are still a few contributors available. For teams who either missed out on top talent in NBA free agency or feel they need another piece to improve next season, there are several options to choose from.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Kings are among the teams still interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. In addition to Sacramento, the Nets’ wing is also attracting interest from the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers.

Those aren’t the only teams connected to Johnson in NBA trade rumors. Ashish Mathur of Hoops Wire reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers also have their eye on the Nets’ forward.

Cameron Johnson stats (ESPN): 13.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG< 2.4 APG, 44.6FG%, 27.6 MPG

Johnson, age 28, started 47 games for Brooklyn last season and came off the bench in 11 additional contests. As part of the return package in the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns, the 6-foot-8 forward has fit well into his role with the Nets’ rotation.

Brooklyn would certainly have a high asking price for the former 11th-overall pick. Johnson is under contract through the next three seasons, making $23.624 million next year. With the Nets in a rebuild, Johnson becomes expendable.

The Lakers don’t necessarily have the cap space to take on Johnson’s deal, meaning it could come down to the Magic, Cavaliers and Kings. While the NBA rumors on Johnson potentially moving will likely be quiet for the remainder of the summer, activity should ramp up in September.