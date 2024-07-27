Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly scouting All-Star hitter, second trade target

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the best surprises in baseball this season, finding themselves in the playoff picture as the MLB trade deadline closes in. In a position few expected, Pirates rumors are revealing the team’s willingness to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

There’s plenty of room for improvement when it comes to the Pirates roster. While the club does have a winning record in the last few months, tied for the fourth-most wins (26) since June 1), the Pirates lineup has largely underperformed this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates stats (ESPN): 425 runs scored (23rd in MLB), .232 batting average (25th in MLB), .300 OBP (26th in MLB), .368 slugging (26th in MLB)

With Pittsburgh’s pitching staff coming together, all eyes are on how the lineup can be improved at the MLB trade deadline. While there are plenty of options available, the Pirates do reportedly have their eyes on two teammates who could strengthen the depth of the lineup.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Pirates have been scouting Miami Marlins outfielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz in recent weeks. Miami is a known seller who is willing to trade just about anyone on its roster for prospects.

Chisholm Jr. is by far the more attractive trade target. The 26-year-old owns a .730 OPS this season with 13 home runs and 22 steals across 101 games played. He also offers positional versatility with his ability to play center field or second base.

De La Cruz, age 27, would offer the Pirates an additional season of team control as he’s under contract through 2027. However, he is slashing .243/.287/.417 this season with a 25.9 percent strikeout rate. In 103 games, De La Cruz has 18 home runs, 18 doubles and 49 RBI.

While a trade isn’t close, the latest Pirates rumors leading up to the MLB trade deadline hint at ownership giving the green light to the front office to be buyers. While a blockbuster trade likely isn’t coming, Pittsburgh does seem prepared to add some help this summer.