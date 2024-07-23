MLB reporter reveals potential trade target for Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Many MLB trade rumors ahead of the deadline on July 30 center on contenders like the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians are also keeping a close eye on the trade market.

Cleveland and Milwaukee have been two of the best teams in baseball this season. Sitting right up there in the MLB standings with New York and Los Angeles, the Brewers and Guardians proved in the first half of the season that they are playoff contenders.

Not only are Milwaukee and Cleveland both in the MLB playoff picture, but they also both need pitching. The Brewers and Guardians have suffered a litany of injuries to their starting rotation, depriving them of both quality starts and pitching depth. As the MLB trade deadline closes in, both teams could go after the same arm.

ESPN MLB insider Jesse Rogers named Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde as a player whose trade market is heating up. As for potential landing spots, he mentioned the Guardians and Brewers as two clubs that need to be watched.

Erick Fedde stats (ESPN): 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 104 strikeouts in 117.2 innings pitched

Fedde, age 31, has been phenomenal for Chicago this season. Across 117.2 innings pitched, the veteran righty has held opponents to a .221 batting average while recording a 21.6 percent strikeout rate. Another reason Cleveland and Milwaukee might target Fedde, he’s under contract next season or just $7.5 million.

A quality starter on a reasonable salary with another season of contract control makes Fedde a dream target for the Brewers and Guardians. Other clubs, like the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, will get involved but Milwaukee and Cleveland are viable threats to pull off the deal.