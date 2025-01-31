MLB rumors: New York Mets, San Diego Padres discussing blockbuster trade with Cubs in mix

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres have gone in opposite directions during the MLB offseason. While New York has spent more than anyone in baseball, San Diego has explored every avenue to shed payroll without making a single marginal addition in MLB free agency. Now, the two clubs are reportedly in talks on a blockbuster deal.

San Diego came into the winter with two primary objectives. First, it wanted to sign Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, with the club pouring everything it had into recruiting him. After losing him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the secondary objective of slashing the Padres payroll now seems to be the focus.

Dylan Cease stats (ESPN): 3,47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 224 strikeouts, .601 OPS allowed in 189.1 innings

MLB rumors this offseason have already made it clear that San Diego is very willing to move on from many of its top players. All-Star infielders Jake Croneworth, Luis Arraez and Xander Bogaerts are current trade candidates right now, with San Diego’s focus being on restocking its farm system and reducing costs.

Meanwhile, the club has also explored ways to trade starting pitcher Michael King and All-Star closer Robert Suarez. However, the likeliest player to be moved seems to be ace Dylan Cease.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres and Mets are engaged in trade talks centered around Cease. New York has “been trying” to acquire Cease all offseason, with recent negotiations seemingly yielding progress.

San Diego Padres payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $211 million

Notably, the Chicago Cubs are also among the teams in talks to acquire the All-Star pitcher. However, per Heyman, the Padres reportedly “may prefer” the package of Mets top prospects being put on the table.

Cease, a free agent next winter, is scheduled to make $13.75 million this upcoming season. Over the last three seasons, he’s compiled a 3.40 ERA with a 665-222 K-BB ratio and a 10.9 K/9 across 550.1 innings pitched.

If acquired, Cease would immediately sit atop the Mets rotation and allow the team to push Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and Frankie Montas into rotation spots that better suit their talent level. It would also provide New York with the flexibility to either use a six-man rotation or use Clay Holmes as a multi-inning reliever.