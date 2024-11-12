Mike Tyson’s next fight: ‘Iron Mike’ returns this Friday night for a mega-fight versus Jake Paul

After ending his retirement from boxing in 2020, fight fans were wondering when Mike Tyson’s next fight would happen. Well, the wait is over and the heavyweight legend will be back in action this Friday for a highly anticipated clash against Jake Paul.

Who will Mike Tyson’s next fight be against?

Following his exhibition return against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, “Iron” having a second fight after retirement started to seem unlikely. However, it was shockingly revealed in March that Tyson would return in July for a Netflix special inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys against Paul.

Unfortunately, the fight was postponed following an ulcer-related health scare for the 58-year-old in May. The fight was rescheduled and will finally take place this Friday on Netflix.

How to watch Tyson vs Paul in November

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul will headline a card taking place on Nov. 15

The fight will go down inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

The event will air exclusively on Netflix

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul preview

Credit: Michelle Farsi/Most Valuable Promotions

Due to the popularity of both men, Paul vs. Tyson is likely to draw a surprisingly large audience. Especially since the wild matchup of the well-aged boxer and the former YouTube influencer will take place on streaming giant Netflix. The big question is will the fight deliver on fan expectations?

Clash of Generations: It may be strange to believe but Tyson and Paul are the favorite fighters of two very different generations of boxing fans. That is what makes this booking so weirdly fascinating. “Iron” was a hero to fight fans through the 1980s and ’90s while “El Gallo” is an example of the shift in the sport and how boxing fandom has changed.

It is a historic moment the sport should embrace because it could bring many new fans to the industry.

A Worthwhile Risk: There is a notable risk for both men in this fight. Since each has power in their hands a knockout loss is very possible. Even at 58, getting KO’d by the “YouTube fighter” would hurt Tyson’s legacy. On the flip side, a bad loss to a competitor that is nearly 60 hurts the momentum of Paul. However, so much money will be made from the fight that it is completely worth the risk for both men.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul odds: Paul (-210), Tyson (+170)

Pro fight: While many assumed this would be an exhibition bout just like Tyson’s scrap with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 it will actually be a professional fight. It was revealed in April that Texas has officially licensed the 58-year-old for a pro bout and this matchup will go on their records.

The bottom line: Whether you hate or love the idea, there is a good chance you may watch it. Seeing Mike Tyson compete is a must-see event every time. Furthermore, for the folks who hate Paul, the chance to see him put to sleep by the heavyweight legend will draw a large amount of eyeballs this weekend.

What makes Mike Tyson so popular?

Credit: Michelle Farsi/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson became an international star and sports icon by being the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, winning his first 37 fights. However, he has become an American pop culture phenom from his various work outside the ring after his career ended.

Mike Tyson Record: 50-6 (44 knockouts)

50-6 (44 knockouts) Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and served jail time.

Finally, the moment that signaled the end of Tyson’s reign at the top, biting Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 rematch.

The infamous Mike Tyson plane fight video became a popular search in 2022 after the Brooklyn native attacked a heckling fan on a JetBlue flight to Florida.

He engages in in-depth interviews, documentaries, podcasts, voice work for cartoons, and serves as an ambassador for combat sports.

He revealed his personal struggles during that time, including years of substance abuse, which influenced some of his behavior.

Mike Tyson net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2024, Tyson’s net worth is estimated to be as much as $10 million.