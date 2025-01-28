Miami Heat ‘engaged’ with two NBA contenders in Jimmy Butler trade

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After weeks of awkwardness, which has now included three suspensions, the Miami Heat may be nearing a Jimmy Butler trade. Right now, the five-time All-NBA talent is suspended indefinitely while the Heat try to find a trade partner for Butler.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year candidates 2024-25

Yet, their recent tension could accelerate Butler’s trade timeline. Plus, the Heat are already working in crunch time, considering the February 6 NBA trade deadline is right around the corner.

However, the latest NBA trade rumors involving the Heat suggest Miami is getting closer to making a blockbuster deal.

Related: 10 players who could get dealt before Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline

Miami Heat working with Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors on Jimmy Butler trade

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat have been trying to trade Jimmy Butler for several weeks. To this point, they haven’t had any luck finding an offer to their liking for the six-time All-Star, but that could be changing.

According to ESPN’s trusted NBA insider Shams Charania, the Heat are “engaged” with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors on a Butler trade. Though, it’s not entirely clear if this is a three-team trade, or if the Heat are listening to the Suns’ and Warriors’ best trade packages for Butler. Based on Charania’s verbiage, we’d assume the Warriors are pitting the Suns’ and Warriors’ offers against one another.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25

“The Heat are engaged with multiple teams on Jimmy Butler, including, from what I’m told, the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. The Heat are operating as a motivated team with interested suitors. As far as a price tag for Butler goes, it’s been described to me in league circles that the Heat are looking for shorter-term contracts along with draft assets. They have not yet received an offer they’re ready to move forward with, but the trade deadline looms on February 6.” Charania on Jimmy Butler trade

The Heat are looking to maintain future flexibility in the Butler trade negotiations. Based on Charania’s report, the Heat would prefer to keep their long-term cap sheet clear, allowing them to chase the biggest stars set to hit the free agency market over the next few seasons.