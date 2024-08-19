Matthew Judon has sudden change of heart after joining Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When New England Patriots training camp started, Matthew Judon wasn’t participating in practice with his teammates. Judon, a four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher, was holding out as he angled for a contract adjustment. The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract.

Matthew Judon contract: $6.5 million salary, $235K roster bonus

Judon wasn’t going to play for the Patriots without a raise or an extension. But now that he’s been traded to the Atlanta Falcons, the sack artist seems to have had a change of heart.

Related: 2024 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating all 32 defenses, Week 1 fantasy defense rankings

Matthew Judon no longer wants a new contract after joining Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Matthew Judon is in a place where he feels like he has a better chance at contending for a playoff spot with the Atlanta Falcons, he’s no longer demanding a new contract. He suggests the situation is entirely different now.

In New England, the front office and coaching staff knew what he was capable of, because they’ve seen it. After all, Judon recorded 32 sacks across the past three years. However, now that he’s in Atlanta, he realizes the Falcons aren’t yet aware of the type of impact Judon can make, so he wants to prove his worth instead.

“The Falcons know nothing about me as a football player or as a man. They know my previous résumé. I can’t really demand or ask for anything I haven’t worked for. I’m gonna work for it.” Matthew Judon speaking to reporters

Judon was limited to just four games last season after tearing his bicep. He still had four sacks in his four appearances, which included two starts. But now, both sides may want to see what the team is capable of before sitting down at the negotiation table. If Judon has a strong season again, he’ll have no problem getting another big payday, especially if he hits the open market in free agency.

Related: New England Patriots reportedly gave Matthew Judon a choice on trade destination